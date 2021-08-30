'Muted' Labour Day event in Owen Sound Sunday

No annual Labour Day parade will take place in Port Elgin again this year due to pandemic concerns.

Instead, local labour leaders will meet in downtown Owen Sound, at the gazebo by the Sydenham River, across from the art gallery between 2:30 and 4 p.m. for a “muted” gathering, the Grey Bruce Labour Council announced.

“Another Labour Day under the dark cloud of COVID-19 does not mean that Labour Day is not as meaningful as every Labour Day preceding it,” the group said in a news release.

“Due to the sacrifice of frontline and essential workers, Labour Day under such circumstances is in all likelihood more relevant than most past Labour Days.”

In a normal year, thousands would attend the parade in Port Elgin, then head to the Unifor Family Education Centre for lunch. This year, perhaps dozens will attend the Owen Sound event, said David Trumble, labour council vice-chair for Bruce County.

After remarks from labour leaders, people will be left to greet one-another and then leave what Trumble termed a “casual” event. There will be flags, and some shirts and hats will be handed out too.

For Labour Day in 2020, organizers formed a caravan which rolled across Grey-Bruce, starting in Meaford and ending in Walkerton, with stops in Owen Sound, Southampton, Port Elgin, Chesley and Hanover.