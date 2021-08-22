National chief visits Chippewas of Nawash, Saugeen First Nation communities

A remarkable event took place Saturday at Neyaashiinigmiing as recently elected Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation Chief Veronica Smith welcomed the first female national chief of the Assembly of First Nations to the community.

Smith presented National Chief RoseAnne Archibald with an eagle feather – the highest honour for an Indigenous person to receive – for becoming the first woman to hold the leadership role with AFN.

The pair discussed a variety of topics during Archibald’s visit, including the local First Nation’s concerns about anticipated federal cuts to education and health care funding as well as missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and intergenerational trauma.

“National chief has previously stated that she was visiting the nations across Turtle Island and learning to navigate through the diversity of Indigenous peoples in order to work towards consensus-based decisions. So we at the Nawash are happy that she came to our nation to hear some of our concerns,” Smith told The Sun Times Saturday.

“On a personal note, I have watched the national chief in her role as Ontario regional chief and believe she had a strong voice and is a role model and an inspiration for many of our Indigenous women and girls. I am fortunate that I will be seeing her over the next two years while I am in office and will help move Indigenous issues forward in any way I can.”

Archibald, who is from Taykwa Tagamou Nation in northern Ontario, also visited Saugeen First Nation Saturday afternoon.

Smith, who was elected Aug. 6 to a two-year term as Chippewas of Nawash chief, said the community event with Archibald at the Cape Croker amphitheatre opened with an Anishinabek prayer and honour song.