National chief visits Chippewas of Nawash, Saugeen First Nation communities
A remarkable event took place Saturday at Neyaashiinigmiing as recently elected Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation Chief Veronica Smith welcomed the first female national chief of the Assembly of First Nations to the community.
Smith presented National Chief RoseAnne Archibald with an eagle feather – the highest honour for an Indigenous person to receive – for becoming the first woman to hold the leadership role with AFN.
The pair discussed a variety of topics during Archibald’s visit, including the local First Nation’s concerns about anticipated federal cuts to education and health care funding as well as missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and intergenerational trauma.
“National chief has previously stated that she was visiting the nations across Turtle Island and learning to navigate through the diversity of Indigenous peoples in order to work towards consensus-based decisions. So we at the Nawash are happy that she came to our nation to hear some of our concerns,” Smith told The Sun Times Saturday.
“On a personal note, I have watched the national chief in her role as Ontario regional chief and believe she had a strong voice and is a role model and an inspiration for many of our Indigenous women and girls. I am fortunate that I will be seeing her over the next two years while I am in office and will help move Indigenous issues forward in any way I can.”
Archibald, who is from Taykwa Tagamou Nation in northern Ontario, also visited Saugeen First Nation Saturday afternoon.
Smith, who was elected Aug. 6 to a two-year term as Chippewas of Nawash chief, said the community event with Archibald at the Cape Croker amphitheatre opened with an Anishinabek prayer and honour song.
In her address to the community, Archibald spoke about the concerns raised by Smith on behalf of the community and noted they are in line with her commitment to “hold the government accountable” to finish implementing the 94 calls to action in the Truth & Reconciliation Commission’s report and recommendations from the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Smith said Archibald, who was elected national chief last month, also spoke about the increasing number of women in leadership positions, including several newly elected female chiefs, like Smith.
Archibald is committed, Smith said, to creating an Indigenous women’s caucus in Ottawa to help address First Nations’ concerns on a national level.
“She also referred to Dr. Pamela Toulouse’s research that all Indigenous people have been impacted by historic and systemic racism and First Nations need to address the resulting intergenerational trauma,” Smith said.
“There is much more work with the federal government’s injection of $321 million towards residential school site initiatives and repatriating the children to their communities. We have much healing as we pursue justice. National chief spoke of leading from a strength-based and heart-centred approach. She also emphasized that First Nations need to work with all our allies, not just our Indigenous allies, but with those who have shared values.”
Smith presented Archibald with the eagle feather following her community address. Archibald also received an ash basket made by a member of the Nawash community, maple syrup from Cape Croker Park and Grade 7 & 8 Saugeen Ojibway Nation history books.
Archibald gave the chief and each band councillor a gift of medicines – tobacco, sage and cedar.
Community members and Cape Croker Park visitors had a light breakfast with the national chief and she also took part in a meet-and-greet event.
Archibald and Smith then toured the Nawash community and visited the historic lighthouse before Archibald left for Saugeen First Nation.