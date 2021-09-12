NCC finalizes purchase of new conservation area near Lion's Head
The Nature Conservancy of Canada says it has finalized the purchase of 160 hectares of forest and wetland near Lion’s Head.
Called the Britain Lake Wetland and Woodlands property, the new conservation area in Northern Bruce Peninsula connects adjacent protected areas to form a “conservation corridor,” between Britain and Otter lakes, the national not-for-profit land conservation organization says.
The total size of the corridor is more than 445 hectares or 1,100 acres.
“These conservation corridors are rare on the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula, so to be able to connect habitats that bears, massasauga rattlesnakes and other animals need to eat, move, mate and sleep without having to cross a road, for example, is really exciting,” Esme Batten, NCC’s midwestern Ontario program director, said in a news release.
“American black bears on the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula are genetically unique from neighbouring populations in Ontario, so we have a responsibility to ensure they’re there for future generations.”
Without adequate protection, the genetically distinct American black bear that lives on the peninsula could become locally extinct within our lifetime, she said.
The newly purchased property is also home to many species listed as threatened under Canada’s Species at Risk Act, including massasauga rattlesnakes, eastern ribbonsnake, wood thrush and Canada warbler.
“A conifer swamp, dominated by cedars, shades native orchids and limestone ridges jut from the spine of the Niagara escarpment, supporting calcium-loving ferns that cling to the rock,” the NCC said in a news release.
The new conservation area does not quite reach Britain Lake, but includes much of the land between the Bruce Trail Conservancy’s Cape Chin Woods and Otter Lake Nature Reserve properties.
The NCC says it will next develop a property management plan to identify how best to enable people to safely and responsibly enjoy the property while ensuring the protection of the natural features and species it protects.
The NCC announced its intention to purchase the 160 hectares on the peninsula in July.
The organization said the project would be funded, in part, by the Canadian government’s Natural Heritage Conservation Program, part of Canada’s Nature Fund. Funding would also be provided by SC Johnson, Bruce Power and the Ontario government, through the Greenlands Conservation Partnership.