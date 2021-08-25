NDP, Green, independent candidates named in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound
More candidates have joined the federal election race in Grey-Bruce ridings.
In Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, high school teacher Christopher Neudorf has been announced as the NDP candidate, while registered practical nurse Michelle Lawrence will be running under the Green Party banner and Reima Kaikkonen has been named as an independent candidate.
Neudorf, who lives in Owen Sound, said he strongly believes in the message and policies of the NDP.
He said he thinks the climate crisis is getting to “the point of no return” and neither the Liberals nor Conservatives have an effective plan to deal with it.
He said he’s also concerned about the unprecedented level of income inequality in Canada and he believes strong initiatives are needed to put working and middle-class Canadians first.
“The average Canadian my age is saddled with massive student debt and huge, frankly predatory, interest rates, something the NDP wants to abolish. And the housing market in Canada is an absolute catastrophe. We are losing access to affordable housing and I’ve seen friends of mine struggling desperately to make ends meet in a system which is underpaying them and overcharging them for every single cost of living. It’s not sustainable,” he said.
Neudorf was born in Mississauga and grew up in St. Catharines, but spent his summers growing up in Grey-Bruce. He has lived in the region for several years and has resided in Owen Sound since 2019.
Lawrence, an Owen Sound resident who works in long-term care, said she decided to run in her first election campaign to ensure climate action is a prominent topic in the local race.
“We’ve been hearing about wildfires and flooding and monsoons, so it’s important to me that that becomes part of the discussion. I stepped up to make sure that the Green Party is on the ballot and people can hear my voice as an alternative voice that we might not be hearing otherwise,” she said.
Lawrence moved to Owen Sound in 2016 to work as a farming apprentice before becoming a registered practical nurse. She has a two-year-old son.
Kaikkonen, who was born in Finland and moved to Canada in 1969, has lived on a farm in Southgate for 45 years. He describes himself as a farmer, business operator, evangelist and advocate. He has seven children and 17 grandchildren.
He said he believes it’s time to restore principles of “Godliness and the Lord’s Prayer” in government, reduce tax burdens and oppose the carbon tax. He describes himself on his website as pro-faith, pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom, pro-liberty and pro-opportunity.
In Huron-Bruce, Bluewater District School Board vice-chair Jan Johnstone will be running for the NDP.
Johnstone also ran for the NDP in Huron-Bruce in the 2018 and 2014 provincial elections and in the 1997 federal election.
“I’m thrilled to put my name forward to serve the community I love,” Johnstone said in a news release announcing her candidacy. “I’ve dedicated my life to improving the lives of those who call Huron-Bruce home, and I’m ready to take that dedication to Ottawa.”
Johnstone has been re-elected as the Bluewater board trustee for Kincardine and Huron-Kinloss for more than 20 years.
She is also a director of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, where she chairs the program work committee.
“The NDP has a plan to make life more affordable for everyday people, including our students and youth,” Johnstone said. “The NDP has a plan for student debt forgiveness, lowering post-secondary tuition, providing affordable child care for all and many other life-changing commitments for Canadians.”
Johnstone has worked as a social worker in health care, child welfare and community development. She has lived in Huron-Bruce for more than three decades and has three daughters.