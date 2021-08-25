This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, high school teacher Christopher Neudorf has been announced as the NDP candidate, while registered practical nurse Michelle Lawrence will be running under the Green Party banner and Reima Kaikkonen has been named as an independent candidate.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NDP, Green, independent candidates named in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound Back to video

Neudorf, who lives in Owen Sound, said he strongly believes in the message and policies of the NDP.

He said he thinks the climate crisis is getting to “the point of no return” and neither the Liberals nor Conservatives have an effective plan to deal with it.

He said he’s also concerned about the unprecedented level of income inequality in Canada and he believes strong initiatives are needed to put working and middle-class Canadians first.

“The average Canadian my age is saddled with massive student debt and huge, frankly predatory, interest rates, something the NDP wants to abolish. And the housing market in Canada is an absolute catastrophe. We are losing access to affordable housing and I’ve seen friends of mine struggling desperately to make ends meet in a system which is underpaying them and overcharging them for every single cost of living. It’s not sustainable,” he said.

Neudorf was born in Mississauga and grew up in St. Catharines, but spent his summers growing up in Grey-Bruce. He has lived in the region for several years and has resided in Owen Sound since 2019.

Lawrence, an Owen Sound resident who works in long-term care, said she decided to run in her first election campaign to ensure climate action is a prominent topic in the local race.