Needle exchange, disposal programs 'vital' part of harm reduction

Local harm reduction initiatives resulted in the return last year of nearly 50,000 used sharps, a number that's expected to grow this year thanks to new disposal kiosks and a returns incentive program. Officials with the Grey Bruce Health Unit, United Way of Bruce Grey and Safe 'n Sound – three organizations that came together Saturday at the Owen Sound Farmer's Market to share information on the local opioid crisis and available harm reduction services – said the needle exchange and sharps disposal programs have many benefits. "The sharps program connects people in the community to resources and can help start a conversation; that's the primary goal," said Francesca Dobbyn, the local United Way's executive director. "The secondary goal is that sharps are safely disposed of and not on the ground putting all members of the community at risk." The conversations can help educate people who use drugs about harm reduction and overdose prevention and point them to resources that assist with addictions.

In June, the United Way initiated a pilot program at Safe 'n Sound that provided people with $5 or $10 grocery store gift cards in exchange for the return of full sharps containers. The program is now ongoing thanks to funding from Grey County and is offered once a month, for a week, at Safe 'n Sound's The Space drop-in centre in downtown Owen Sound. About 33,540 sharps have been returned in the first nine months of the program. Kayla Evangelho, a crisis worker at Safe 'n Sound, said there's been more awareness about the program recently, resulting in an "influx of people" bringing full sharps containers to the centre. About 8,000 sharps were returned last month alone – nearly five times more than in the previous month. "It provides new people coming into The Space to have more conversations, to talk about harm reduction, to have more one-on-one crisis with, so it's a real open door and it helps to manage the food insecurity in the community as well," she said. Safe 'n Sound clients have cleaned Owen Sound parks of discarded sharps to participate in the program, she noted. Ian Reich, harm reduction manager at the Grey Bruce Health Unit, said 139,807 needles were given out in 2019 as part of public health's needle syringe program, available at 16 sites in Grey-Bruce. Nearly 32,000 used needles were returned. The number of needles given out last year dropped slightly – to 136,283 – but the number of used sharps returned increased by about 55 per cent to 49,025.

Increased accessibility of disposal kiosks and containers as well as promotions, like the one offered at Safe 'n Sound, are two of the possible reasons for the uptick in returns, Reich said. Needle exchange programs are "vital," he said, to ensure people have access to safe supplies. It's also a fiscally responsible model, he said. "It is very cost-effective. As a rough example, one clean needle can prevent a Hep C or HIV infection, saving the system well over $100,000 in medical costs for each case prevented," he said. "Also, the importance of the return portion is that we want to make sure there are as little pieces of litter associated with the program, but also, to make sure we reduce the potential of unintended needle sticks and exposure in the community." Another goal of the program is to help prevent fatal overdoses. Safe use information and Naloxone education and distribution are provided. Late last year, public health teamed up with Owen Sound and its police department to install for a one-year pilot project a yellow sharps disposal kiosk in Carney's Lane near city hall. The project is aimed at reducing the amount of discarded needles and other sharps found in public places in the city and increasing the rate of return of sharps provided through public health's needle syringe program. Kristan Shrider, Owen Sound's senior manager of property, said the project has proved to be "very successful" so far, with about 1,875 needles disposed of in the kiosk in the first two months.

"The City of Owen Sound, Grey Bruce Health Unit and police services are extremely pleased with the first few months of the pilot project. If the kiosk prevents even one needle from being disposed of improperly, it has done its job. The fact that we have collected approximately 1,875 sharps so far, indicates that the location, availability and need of the kiosk is essential," she said. City staff anticipates the number of sharps found in parks and other city properties will be down in the first quarter of this year thanks, at least in part, to the kiosk. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reich said public health also installed a sharps disposal kiosk at its headquarters in Owen Sound and expanded its needle syringe program to two additional distribution sites. Dobbyn said Saturday's event at the farmer's market was intended to shine a light on the growing overdose crisis in Owen Sound and the available harm reduction services and supplies. About 50 Naloxone kits were given out, she said. Many people stopped by to talk about the crisis and to become more informed and understanding about it, she said. Gelja Sheardown, whose husband Barrett Warwick died from a fatal fentanyl overdose in March 2020, also participated in the event. People were invited to take a carnation, walk the block around the 8th and 9th street bridges and drop their flower into the river to symbolize the loss of those who have died by overdose in the community. Public health says 18 fatal overdoses were reported in the first 11 months of 2020. The December numbers are still unavailable. So far this year, at least seven fatal overdoses, pending coroner confirmation, have been reported.

