Neighbour's quick actions prevent potential structure fire

A neighbour who spotted a small fire just inside the front door of a townhouse in Owen Sound’s downtown early Thursday morning was able to grab an extinguisher and quell the blaze before it spread.

Owen Sound Fire & Emergency Services Chief Doug Barfoot said the fire started in a ground-floor hallway where garbage and recyclables were being kept.

Firefighters were called to the townhouse at 1107 3rd Ave. E. at about 1:50 a.m.

“There was still fire showing at that time,” Barfoot said. “But our guys were able to finish it off.”

The fire resulted in some “superficial damage” within the hallway, he said.

The Owen Sound Police Service also responded to the blaze, Barfoot said. It’s not considered suspicious and there were no injuries.