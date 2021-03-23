New CEO at Meaford Hospital Foundation

Article content

The Meaford Hospital Foundation has named its new chief executive officer.

On Monday, foundation chair Barbara Little announced that Rob Peacock will begin the role of CEO of the foundation on April 12.

Peacock, who is from Collingwood, has experience as a certified fundraising professional for Meaford, Town of the Blue Mountains, Grey Highlands and surrounding areas, it said in a news release.

Peacock has served as past chair of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. He has a Master’s Degree in Philanthropy and is a faculty member for the Master’s in Philanthropy and Nonprofit Leadership at Carleton University, Canada’s first Master’s program in Philanthropy, where he also sits on the advisory board. He has written two books on fundraising, the release said.

Peacock most recently has served as team lead for the Ontario Division of the Salvation Army, and has also held senior positions with Habitat for Humanity Canada. Junior Achievement of Canada, Mt. Sinai Hospital Foundation and the University of Toronto, the release said.

The Meaford Hospital Foundation is responsible for raising, receiving and managing funds to purchase capital equipment and make building improvements at the Meaford hospital.