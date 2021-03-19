





New climate change policies among updates to draft OP

Article content City council is set to vote in May on a new official plan for Owen Sound, which will include goals and policies to guide development and growth and promote quality of life for residents over the next quarter-century. A final draft, which consultants MHBC Planning are working on now, will contain several modifications from the one presented in December, including new objectives aimed at climate change adaptation and mitigation and policies to support launching a residential composting program, mandating developers to plant street trees and reusing heritage buildings, council heard during a special meeting this week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New climate change policies among updates to draft OP Back to video Community services director Pam Coulter said those recommended updates came about as a result of public and agency comments received during the consultation process and input from city staff. Council received presentations from numerous people during the special meeting and Coulter said those comments will also be considered as the consultants finalize the draft plan.

Article content “We appreciate all of the public input and comments that have been received through the public consultation process. The public consultation process is part of the official plan review to ensure we hear from everyone in the community,” she said. “We recognize that there will be modifications to the draft based on public input as well as comments from council and staff and the consultant will be working in the weeks ahead to review the comments and make revisions and modifications to the goals, objectives and policies as we work to finalize the official plan.” Dave Aston of MHBC Planning, retained by the city to update its 2012 official plan, presented the proposed modifications during the special meeting. They include adding new goals and objectives dedicated to climate change, which city officials say was a top theme during public consultation. The proposed objectives include consistently applying a “climate lens” to asset management, infrastructure projects and policy development that guides the city’s approach to long-term growth as well as establishing policy tools and operational practices that address climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. The consultant is also proposing the city include policy support for developing a climate change action plan, with targets for energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions associated with municipal assets, as well as encouraging the retrofit of buildings to make them more energy-efficient and urging residents and businesses to also implement actions to address a changing climate.

Article content Under waste management, MHBC Planning is suggesting the city update the policy language to “implement,” rather than “encourage,” residential composting. There are recommended modifications under tree protection and heritage, including requiring the planting of street trees in new development areas and municipal infrastructure projects through a tree-planting plan and supporting the revitalization of heritage buildings. John Anderson of Climate Action Team Owen Sound was one of the people who spoke during the special meeting. He said the organization welcomes the proposed changes recommended by the consultant, which he said appear to have resulted from the “overwhelming community input during the last two months.” But it remains “disappointed,” he said, at the “limited vision for recommending climate action as part of the plan.” The climate action plan proposed in the document would only apply to municipal assets, he noted, which typically form four per cent of a community’s assets. “Any meaningful and comprehensive climate action plan would address both the corporate and community sectors. A plan that ignores energy efficiencies and greenhouse gases reductions for 96 per cent of our assets is not acceptable. We ask that the climate action plan include both sectors,” he said. The organization is also calling on the city to commit, in the plan, to joining the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Partners for Climate Protection Program and the ICLEI Building Adaptative and Resilient Communities program.

Article content Rachel Paterson of the Grey Bruce Pride committee also spoke. She said the local LGBTQ community does not see itself or any person of diversity reflected in the plan. The same, she said, can be said about their safety and well-being. The plan mentions only two of the six key areas of diversity – age and abilities – but “grossly overlooks” the other four, she said, which are: culture, race and ethnicity; religious or spiritual beliefs; gender identity and expression; and sexual identity/orientation. “The plan refers vaguely in a blanket statement to the ‘needs of people of all ages, abilities and interests shall be considered.’ Race, ethnicity, spirituality, sexual orientation and gender identity, these are not ‘interests.’ These are people and you’ve overlooked their core existence by dismissing them as items of interest,” Paterson said. The organization stands alongside Welcoming Communities Grey Bruce, she said, in asking that the plan call for the creation of an ongoing equity and diversity advisory committee. Grey Bruce Pride submitted other recommendations aimed at addressing truth and reconciliation, poverty and equity, food security, affordable and Indigenous-centred housing and including diverse people and their perspectives more in cultural celebrations. Aston said the official plan isn’t the document that would lay out which committees should be established. The plan can also be updated, he said, to include policy direction from master and other plans that are adopted later by council, such as a climate action plan. He said the consultants will review the language provided during public consultation and “make sure that we have a plan that reflects the community, the city, which includes and considers everyone. So we will do that.” The updated draft will be posted on the city’s website. Written comments can be submitted until council votes on the plan, Aston said. Once council adopts the plan, it will go to Grey County for final approval.

