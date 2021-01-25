Grey Bruce Health Unit gets 600 doses of Moderna vaccine, more expected

The Sun Times
Jan 25, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  4 minute read
This handout illustration image obtained Feb. 27 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. HANDOUT / NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH/AF

The Grey Bruce Health Unit received 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday and expects another 700 doses next week.

The health unit plans to administer the vaccines to long-term care, high-risk retirement, and First Nations elder care residents in Grey and Bruce counties, according to a news release issued late Monday afternoon.

The shipment received Monday will be used to vaccinate residents at Elgin Abby, Chesley; Parkview Manor, Chesley; Rockwood Terrace, Durham; Country Lane, Chatsworth; Pinecrest Manor, Lucknow; Brucelea Haven, Walkerton; Gateway Haven, Wiarton; Meaford Long-Term Care; Saugeen First Nation and Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation.

The shipment expected next week will be allocated to the remaining long-term care facilities in Grey-Bruce.

The two shipment of the Moderna vaccine, along with 200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech previously administered, will complete first dose vaccine coverage for all long-term care residents in Grey Bruce, the health unit said.

The shipments are coming as part of the Ministry of Health’s updated vaccination plan in response to Pfizer-BioNTech shipment delays. The ministry has informed the health unit that the previously announced delivery of the Pfizer vaccine, scheduled for this week, will not be arriving.

Pfizer is making upgrades to its Belgian plant so it can manufacture up to two billion doses this year to meet worldwide demand. To do those upgrades, some production lines are being idled and Pfizer won’t have enough vials to go around in the short term.

The local health unit’s vaccine administration plan is focused on protecting the most vulnerable populations. Wider public vaccinations have not yet started and the health unit again asks people not to call to try to schedule vaccinations yet.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported three new COVID-19 cases in the region Monday.

Two of the newest cases were found in Owen Sound and one case was reported in Southgate.

There are now 24 active cases in the region including one active probable case and 72 high-risk contacts being followed by local contact tracers.

Two people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. One of them is intubated.

The health unit unveiled its new daily situation reports Monday. The reports were changed to align with the province’s case and contact management (CCM) software. Reporting on local intubated COVID-19 patients is among several changes.

The regions’ total case count is now 624, which is down from the 675 cases listed on Sunday’s report. The change is a result of cases transferred to other health units no longer being included in the local data totals.

People who are not living in Grey-Bruce when they become sick will no longer be included among new or total case numbers.

Another number that has shifted is the number of cases reported in health-care workers. Previously 41, the number jumped to 74 cases in Monday’s report as it now includes health-care workers who live in Grey Bruce but work in other jurisdictions. Previously, only health-care workers who work in Grey Bruce were included in the local totals.

The previous municipal data table that showed total, active, probable and recovered cases has also changed. Instead of the numerical table, a new bar graph presentation is now used to provide information divided by county and First Nations.

The new and the historical situation reports – which began in March 2020 – will continue to be viewable on the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s website.

There are no active outbreaks in any long-term care facilities, schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce. No deaths have been attributed to the disease in the region.

Public health units throughout the province reported a combined 1,958 new cases Monday, which also marked one full year from when the first COVID-19 case was discovered in Canada. Nearly 257,000 people have contracted the virus  in Ontario since then and 5,846 people have died, including 43 deaths attributed to the virus Monday.

The province stated Monday every long-term care resident in Ontario will get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Feb. 5, if not sooner. To date, 200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine have been administered in Grey-Bruce at long-term care homes in Owen Sound and Lion’s Head.

There are currently 1,398 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 including 397 patients in intensive care and 283 who require a ventilator.

There were 35,968 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours, with a 5.5 per cent test positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the province administered 5,537 more vaccine doses for a total of 286,110 vaccine doses administered as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is warning residents of an email scam being reported which offers counterfeit sales of the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to social media warnings made Monday, these scams make it seem like the emails may have come from the health unit.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit wanted to make clear it does not send emails offering the COVID-19 vaccine and will notify the public when the vaccine is available to different demographics.

The health unit is advising residents it would never ask for a social insurance number or credit card number, and to call the police if such a request is made by any unsolicited parties.