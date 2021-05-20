Article content

Residential Hospice Grey Bruce will have a new executive director next week.

Janet Fairbridge succeeds Alex Hector, who will become executive director of South East Grey Community Health Centre in Markdale.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New executive director at Residential Hospice Grey Bruce Back to video

Hospice board chair Paul Rowcliffe announced the appointment in a news release.

He said Fairbridge was the foundation director of Hospice Georgian Triangle and supported Campbell House hospice in Collingwood, managed foundation staff and surpassed foundation objectives.

She “has a deep understanding and knowledge of residential hospice and a demonstrated passion for he mission,” the release quotes Rowcliffe saying. “Janet is a recognized team leader with excellent communication skills and will be a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Fairbridge worked for many years in media, including as associate producer for CBC Sports and supervisor of associate directors at CBC Toronto Television Production Centre, the release said.

Hector began with the organization in June 2015 as a board member after retiring from a career in banking. He accepted the executive director position in July 2017.