New funding to help train long-term care workers

Job-skills funding in the latest provincial budget will find its way to the Owen Sound YMCA to help train much needed long-term care home workers.

“This is exceptionally good news,” said Linda Alexander, programs director at the Y, who remarked on how quickly the funding came through. The application had to be in by March 9.

The aim is to train people who were hired temporarily in long-term care homes in a pinch during the pandemic to fill in for the shortage of nursing staff and personal support workers. Unemployed people are also welcome, Alexander said.

When these “micro-credentials” are earned, they’ll count toward a personal support worker certification, she said.

The training will be free of charge and come with a two-week minimum paid work placement and hope of getting permanent work.

Grey-Bruce long-term care managers have been meeting together through the pandemic to strategize on how to solve common issues, including a shortage of skilled workers, she said.