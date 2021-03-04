





Article content Work is moving right along on the new Georgian Bay Community School in Meaford, with students and staff on track to be in the classrooms to begin the school year in the fall. Once open the new $29.4 million school will be able to accommodate more than 1,000 junior kindergarten to Grade 12 students, replacing the community’s St. Vincent-Euphrasia Elementary School and current Georgian Bay Community School. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New Meaford school on pace to welcome students in the fall Back to video “It is coming along great and we will have our K to 12 classes starting in September there,” Bluewater District School Board superintendent of business services and treasurer Rob Cummings said Thursday. “We are all on target there, so it is great.” On Tuesday, the board business committee of the whole received updates on the current and upcoming builds being undertaken, including the GBCS project, as well as the planned new Beavercrest Community School in Markdale and a report on potential sites for the new Kincardine District Senior School. The committee also received an update on last month’s Ontario government funding announcement of $1.5 million for the new Spruce Ridge Community Child Care Centre in Durham.

Article content As far as GBCS goes, Cummings said early on in the pandemic there was a lot of uncertainty about the build and possible delays, but the work has continued with COVID-19 protocols in place. Any material and equipment deliveries at risk of delay due the impact of the pandemic are being closely monitored and had been mostly accommodated to date. “I think the contractor and everybody who is working on it is doing a great job. They are complying with the PPE requirement under public health regulations,” said Cummings. “Outside any forced labour stoppage by the medical community, everything else is running along very well.” Cummings said last spring there were concerns about building supply shortages, but that hasn’t been much of an issue in the case of the GBCS build, which began in August 2019. On Tuesday, the committee heard that the school is now a fully enclosed building with most permanent doors in place and construction heat turned on. Work was continuing on areas such as the main office, where steel stud walls were in place, and much of the main floor and large areas of the second floor had been painted. The new triple gym had been painted with overhead wiring, lights and backstops being done in advance of the wood floor being installed. The barrier-free elevator has also been installed. Mechanical, ductwork, piping and electrical was all but complete, with only final devices like diffusers, switches and plugs to still be installed.

Article content Floors and cabinetry were being installed and work was ongoing in sourcing and securing fixtures, furniture and equipment, both new and from the existing schools. Outside, site work such as the base coat of asphalt and sidewalks were completed before winter set in, while the topsoil on the sports field had been graded and fertilized in preparation for grass seed. On the running track, only final grading was left to do. The new school sits on an approximately 16.5 acre site behind the St. Vincent-Euphrasia school on the southern edge of the town of Meaford. The building consists of two floors totalling more than 107,500 square feet and includes five kindergarten rooms, 22 elementary classrooms, seven secondary classrooms, plus chemistry, biology, physics, business/computer lab, art and music rooms. Photo by supplied There is a triple gymnasium, automotive/manufacturing and construction shops and a cafetorium with a stage. Cummings said there is a lot for the community to get excited about at the school as it is replacing some old schools, with a well configured building and better facilities. “The speed of the technology in that school will be impressive going forward with the switching and network systems we are putting in place that will certainly help with the technological learning in the school,” said Cummings. “The school will also have an EarlyON classroom in it that will help our youngest people in the community get socialized and prepare them for their school life. That is something that is really important to us.”

Article content The Bluewater board is also searching for potential sites for the a new Grade 7-12 Kincardine District Senior School. “The current site is really not appropriate for the amount of space we need and to maintain a school while we are building the new school,” said Cummings. “We are shopping around and looking at a few sites that might be available and we are looking at some that probably aren’t available, but that conversation will have to happen with some landowners as we narrow down our selection.” Area residents have been surveyed about what is important to them and the overwhelming majority expressed a desire for the future school to be in the area of the town of Kincardine. The business case for the new school was also based on it being in the area of the town, and the board plans to maintain that approach, Cummings said. In November, the provincial Ministry of Education committed just under $26.5 million for the build, which would include capacity for 881 students and replace the current KDSS. “The faster we get a shovel in the ground the further that $26-million will go,” said Cummings. “Every day that we aren’t constructing inflation kind of erodes our purchasing power on that so we are looking at moving as quickly as possible on this.” And the Bluewater board continues to work towards the construction of a new 236-pupil Beavercrest Community School in Markdale. The build required a land acquisition, which the province approved last year, with the process underway to finalize that land deal. Cummings said they are working with a nearby developer on the matter. An architect has been hired for the project, and provincial approval to tender the project is expected this year. “We are looking forward to getting some design work down on the table, bringing that out to the public and having a more wholesome discussion with everyone,” Cummings said. Funding of $6.4 million will be used for that school along with another $2.1 million to create two childcare rooms and two EarlyON rooms.

