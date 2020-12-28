New Year's broadcast features local musical favourites

Article content

Some local musical favourites are featured in a two-hour food bank fundraising concert to be broadcast and streamed by Rogers TV Jan. 1.

Rockin’ for the Food Bank will feature six local acts in performances recorded for the show, something made necessary due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

The bands include Juanita and the Big Deal, Larry Jensen, Grey Road 1, Jaret Koop, Our Shotgun Wedding and Rob Elder.

Rogers TV host Rob Leonard put the concert together, a reprisal of what used to be a live, annual event between 2012 through 2017 in Owen Sound. Past organizer Jerry Walsh had to stop organizing it due to ill health, Leonard said.

Leonard’s fundraising goal is $2,500, to support the Owen Sound Salvation Army’s after-Christmas needs. During the broadcast, he speaks with Alice Wannan, the face of the Salvation Army’s family services and food bank, and he introduces each of the acts.

Viewers will be asked to call 519-379-4356 to pledge money during the concert, which will premiere on Friday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.

And when the show airs again Sunday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. and again Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m., someone from the food bank will answer the phone again to receive pledges.

Watch the concert on cable TV at channel 53 in the Owen Sound area or streamed on Rogers TV’s website, www.rogerstv.com/home?lid=14&rid=50.