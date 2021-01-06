New Year's fundraisers support mental health, impoverished

Article content

A New Year’s Eve night of comedy and local music raised more than $44,000 for CMHA Grey-Bruce Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The streamed event was open to viewers in return for a donation to that organization. With matching contributions from Bruce Power and NPX, the total raised was $44,250.

It was one of two local fundraisers over the the holidays which benefitted local causes. The other was a concert featuring local musicians, called Rockin’ for the Food Bank, which will be rebroadcast tonight on Rogers TV.

The comedy night, by The Second City, raised money which will be divided among CMHA programs that don’t receive government funding or are in need of the money, said the organization’s chief executive officer, Clark MacFarlane.

Those programs include the Fresh Roots café, a planned downtown café staffed by CMHA clients which MacFarlane said should be opened by year’s end; My Dad’s Group, a parenting course for men who struggle to communicate constructively with their kids; and in-school mental health awareness programs.