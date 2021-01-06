New Year's fundraisers support mental health, impoverished

Scott Dunn
Jan 06, 2021

A New Year’s Eve night of comedy and local music raised more than $44,000 for CMHA Grey-Bruce Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The streamed event was open to viewers in return for a donation to that organization. With matching contributions from Bruce Power and NPX, the total raised was $44,250.

It was one of two local fundraisers over the the holidays which benefitted local causes. The other was a concert featuring local musicians, called Rockin’ for the Food Bank, which will be rebroadcast tonight on Rogers TV.

The comedy night, by The Second City, raised money which will be divided among CMHA programs that don’t receive government funding or are in need of the money, said the organization’s chief executive officer, Clark MacFarlane.

Those programs include the Fresh Roots café, a planned downtown café staffed by CMHA clients which MacFarlane said should be opened by year’s end; My Dad’s Group, a parenting course for men who struggle to communicate constructively with their kids; and in-school mental health awareness programs.

“It was just a phenomenal event for us. Just can’t say enough about Bruce Power and NPX and all, it’s just been incredible,” MacFarlane said.

The event also raised $2,500 for the United Way of Bruce Grey from auctions.

Meanwhile  the fundraising Rockin’ for the Food Bank concert from New Year’s Day, was to be rebroadcast both on Rogers TV on cable and at rogerstv.com. at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Pledges to support the food bank may be made by calling 519-379-4356.

Salvation Army spokeswoman Alice Wannan said she was extremely happy with the estimated more than $2,000 that the event should raise. It was put together by Rob Leonard and supported by local musicians who recorded their performances for this COVID-friendly two-hour concert.

“The organizers, Rogers TV and the musicians who all gave of their time to make this such a successful event we thank!” she said by email. “Right now the food bank is in great shape following an extremely supported Christmas season.

“However we know as the months get colder, as the pandemic continues to affect our folks here, the need will continue to grow. And it just sets us up to be in a great place to know that we will always be able to support the people in our community with healthy fresh and non-perishable food items.”