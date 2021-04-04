Nine COVID-19 cases recorded in Grey-Bruce on Sunday

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit added another nine cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The cases confirmed in the 24-hour period prior to midnight on Saturday, included three in Huron-Kinloss, two in the Blue Mountains and one each in Owen Sound, Southgate, Chatsworth and Arran-Elderslie.

There have now been 858 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce after two cases were referred to Peel Region Public Health.

A total of 66 cases remained active on Sunday – down from 71 a day earlier — and there were 479 active high-risk contacts associated with them.

There are 788 cases that are considered resolved, while four people have died from the virus in Grey-Bruce.

There were two people hospitalized in Grey-Bruce due to COVID-19, while two other Grey-Bruce residents were hospitalized outside the counties, according to the health unit’s daily Situation Report.

The outbreak at the Owen Sound hospital was the lone outbreak confirmed in any facility in the two counties. There were no outbreaks in any long-term care or retirement homes, childcare centres or schools.