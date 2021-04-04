Nine COVID-19 cases recorded in Grey-Bruce on Sunday
Article content
The Grey Bruce Health Unit added another nine cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The cases confirmed in the 24-hour period prior to midnight on Saturday, included three in Huron-Kinloss, two in the Blue Mountains and one each in Owen Sound, Southgate, Chatsworth and Arran-Elderslie.
Nine COVID-19 cases recorded in Grey-Bruce on Sunday Back to video
There have now been 858 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce after two cases were referred to Peel Region Public Health.
A total of 66 cases remained active on Sunday – down from 71 a day earlier — and there were 479 active high-risk contacts associated with them.
There are 788 cases that are considered resolved, while four people have died from the virus in Grey-Bruce.
There were two people hospitalized in Grey-Bruce due to COVID-19, while two other Grey-Bruce residents were hospitalized outside the counties, according to the health unit’s daily Situation Report.
The outbreak at the Owen Sound hospital was the lone outbreak confirmed in any facility in the two counties. There were no outbreaks in any long-term care or retirement homes, childcare centres or schools.
Advertisement
Article content
There had been 84 cases confirmed in health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began.
No additional vaccine doses were administered in Grey-Bruce on Saturday. To date a total of 32,134 doses have been given.
The Province of Ontario didn’t report any numbers on Sunday due to it being Easter Sunday.
On Friday and Saturday the province reported its highest daily case numbers since mid-January with 3,089 and 3,009 respectively. The province recorded 39 more deaths from the virus over the two days.
Grey-Bruce added 10 cases on Saturday, including three in Owen Sound, two each in Huron-Kinloss and Hanover and single cases in The Blue Mountains, South Bruce and Saugeen Shores.