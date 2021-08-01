The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, but said almost all of them were high-risk contacts who became active cases while isolating.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

As a result, the number of high-risk contacts in the region dropped for an eighth straight day and now sits at 143. The number of active cases rose slightly for the first time in two weeks from 63 Saturday to 69 Sunday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Grey-Bruce Back to video

Three of the new cases reported Sunday were from Owen Sound, while two were from Northern Bruce Peninsula. Single new cases were from Kincardine, Meaford, Grey Highlands and Brockton.

Public health says the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce has risen from 10 to 11, while the number of local residents in a hospital in the region with COVID-19 increased from four to five.

One local active case has also been transferred to a hospital outside of Grey-Bruce.

Seven Grey-Bruce residents who acquired the virus locally have also died at hospitals outside of the region, while one death relates to a Grey-Bruce resident who both acquired and was treated for the infection outside of Grey-Bruce.

The local health unit says there have been 2,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began and 2,040 of those cases are now considered resolved.

On the vaccine front, public health says 215,677 doses have been administered so far in Grey-Bruce, including 4,180 in the last seven days.

Just over 76 per cent of Grey-Bruce residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine have received their first dose, while 68.3 per cent have received their second shot. The 25 to 29 age range has received the fewest second shots at 58 per cent coverage, while 90 per cent of those 70 years of age and older have received a second dose.