Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The newest cases were found in Southgate (2), Owen Sound (2), Arran Elderslie (2), Saugeen Shores, Huron-Kinloss and Brockton. There are now 33 active cases in the region with six probable cases and 232 high-risk contacts. Four people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are being treated at hospitals in the region.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, birthday parties, playdates discouraged Back to video

Lee Manor in Owen Sound is the only long-term care facility with a declared COVID-19 outbreak. An outbreak was declared at the home on Dec. 11 after a staff member tested positive for the virus. Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said no one else at the home has tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

…

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is asking parents to rethink organizing children’s playdates and birthday parties.

Arra said he suspects parents may be assuming that because the children are together at school they can therefore be together for a party or sleepover.