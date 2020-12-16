Nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, birthday parties, playdates discouraged

Greg Cowan
Dec 16, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on Feb. 18, 2020. Nexus Science Communication/via Reuters File

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The newest cases were found in Southgate (2), Owen Sound (2), Arran Elderslie (2), Saugeen Shores, Huron-Kinloss and Brockton. There are now 33 active cases in the region with six probable cases and 232 high-risk contacts. Four people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are being treated at hospitals in the region.

Lee Manor in Owen Sound is the only long-term care facility with a declared COVID-19 outbreak. An outbreak was declared at the home on Dec. 11 after a staff member tested positive for the virus. Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said no one else at the home has tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is asking parents to rethink organizing children’s playdates and birthday parties.

Arra said he suspects parents may be assuming that because the children are together at school they can therefore be together for a party or sleepover.

“They’re totally different scenarios,” Arra said. “The school scenario is regulated. There is screening at the door, hand washing, physical distancing, masks.”

Arra said the majority of COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce have been transmitted inside homes at gatherings and celebrations where people tend to let their guards down.

“By definition, these measures are not there. It’s a party, and these are kids. The level of risk is substantially higher at a party than school,” Arra said. “I’d be dumbfounded if some of these cases did not transmit that way.”

Arra said it doesn’t matter if the children are a part of the same cohort at school, because the risk is still elevated outside of that regulated environment.

To date, 413 people living in Grey-Bruce have contracted the virus including 38 healthcare workers. Of those, 358 people have recovered and 22 were referred to other health units.

Health units throughout the province reported a combined 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the second-largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

Most of the cases, more than 80 per cent, were found in Toronto (780), Peel (528), York Region (148), Durham (143), and Windsor-Essex County (111).

There were 43 deaths attributed to the disease provincewide. At least 932 people with COVID-19 were being treated at hospitals in Ontario Wednesday with 256 in intensive care and 157 breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Based on the increase in COVID-19 patients in hospitals, provincial health officials have asked administrations prepare to use their surge capacities within 48 hours.

Further increases in hospitalizations in the new year after the holiday season could disrupt acute care and other services, a statement from the Ontario Hospital Association said.

COVID-19 assessment centres in Grey Bruce will be operating with different hours during the holiday season.

The area’s five assessment centres at the hospitals in Owen Sound, Southampton, Lion’s Head, Kincardine and Hanover will all be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, among other changes.

For the entire assessment centre holiday schedule from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, visit www.gbhs.on.ca.

Booked appointments are required at all assessment centres and can be set up online.

The Grey Bruce hospitals do not process lab results on-site, and the turnaround time for receiving results depends on the number of tests being done in the South West region.

Currently, test results are available in approximately four to five days.

To check test results visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca. The hospitals cannot track, or rush, test results.