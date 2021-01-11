Nine new COVID-19 cases reported by Grey Bruce Health Unit Monday

Jan 11, 2021  •   •  1 minute read
SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The newest cases were found in Huron-Kinloss (2), Arran-Elderslie, Kincardine, Meaford, Owen Sound, Grey Highlands, South Bruce and Saugeen Shores.

There are now 53 active cases in the region along with one probable case and 154 high-risk contacts.

Two people with COVID-19 are hospitalized. No deaths have been attributed to the disease locally.

There were no ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in either Grey or Bruce counties after the health unit declared the Sepoy Manor outbreak in Lucknow over Monday. An outbreak was declared at the retirement home after a single staff member tested positive for the virus.

The health unit’s website is noting a pending respiratory outbreak at Pinecrest Manor in Lucknow, declared Jan. 8.

To date, over 603 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the 300 daily situation reports released by the Grey Bruce Health Unit since the start of the pandemic, including 41 cases found in healthcare workers.

Of those, 514 people have recovered and 36 were referred to other health units.

Ontario reached a grim milestone Monday as 5,012 people have now died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Public health units added a combined 3,338 new COVID-19 cases to the provincial tally as well. It was the eighth-straight day with over 3,000 new cases reported in the province.

On Monday, 1,563 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 387 people in ICU, with 268 of them on ventilators, according to provincial data.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 122,105 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario, and 5,884 total vaccinations have been completed.