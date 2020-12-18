No COVID-19 transmission at Grey-Bruce schools a bright spot during challenging year

Greg Cowan
Dec 18, 2020  •   •  4 minute read
Owen Sound District Secondary School. Denis Langlois/The Sun Times

If the back-to-school test in Grey-Bruce was to prevent transmission of COVID-19 inside the classroom then students, staff, parents and public health are taking home full marks ahead of the holiday break.

There have been several cases associated with schools in the region, but the Grey Bruce Health Unit has found no evidence of person-to-person transmission within schools and no outbreaks have been declared to date.

“It’s been outstanding. The parents have done a great job as well, screening and making sure students stay home when they’re showing signs of symptoms. I think it’s been a full community effort, but the school staff have done a great job,” said Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board (BGCDSB) director of education Gary O’Donnell.

Several changes were made at the schools to try to limit exposure to the virus. Students wear masks, learn in smaller cohorts, stagger their breaks, are kept at a distance inside the classrooms and are asked not to congregate.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“It’s just about making sure our families are feeling supported and working through all of the health and safety aspects. That’s been our focus since we got back,” said Bluewater District School Board director of education Lori Wilder. “We’ve now had an opportunity to prove to parents and students and staff that what we’re doing inside the schools and the protocols that have been set out and followed by the ministry document and the direction of public health is working.”

There have been plenty of challenges. Early on bus routes were cancelled or delayed due to driver shortages. Confusion around COVID-19 screening protocols led to children and their families being sent for testing needlessly and a host of absences.

The remote-learning system for the under 10 per cent of students and families in Grey-Bruce who chose to learn from home was a little delayed.

Still, as the second wave of the pandemic hit the region and case counts exceeded those experienced during the spring shutdown, students have been mostly able to stay healthy and engaged.

“Students at times are anxious. I think we all are during the pandemic, but we’re not seeing any deep concern about progress academically. But we’ll start looking at the marks once they’re there as one piece of how things have been going,” O’Donnell said.

Despite the relative success in Grey-Bruce, a pivot to remote learning may be just around the corner.

The Ministry of Education sent out a memo to the school boards this week recommending that students and staff be encouraged to take home any materials they may require for remote learning before leaving school for the holidays.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Both Wilder and O’Donnell said preparations for potential school closures have been in the works since the summer as part of the back-to-school planning and due diligence.

“I anticipate it being a little bit smoother, but with any transition, it will always take a little bit of time,” O’Donnell said of the possible closures.

BGCDSB students in Grade 4 and above each have a Chromebook they use at school that they will take home over the break and use in the event of a shutdown. Pieces of learn-from-home technology were being sourced for the younger students this past week.

Wilder said in a letter sent to Bluewater District School Board parents Thursday that the board has already spent time “assessing the needs of families in each of the school communities and will be sure to communicate further on this matter should the need arise”.

“If that decision does come we’ll wade through the provincial and public health direction and be sure to communicate with families and go from there,” Wilder said. “It depends on the decision, but we feel like we’re prepared to act. It’s still a challenge in this area though, internet access for some families.”

With new COVID-19 vaccines now rolling out in Canada, it seems that come next September schools may be back to “normal” or close to it. The COVID-19 inspired changes will likely be a one-year experiment, but both directors of education said there have been some highlights.

O’Donnell said it has quickened the pace in which students, teachers and parents have adapted to “blended learning” done both in the classroom and virtually.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Wilder said cohorting has been a positive relationship-building exercise, while the newly installed quadmester for secondary school students has been both a challenge and an opportunity for in-depth learning.

“One day (in a quadmester) is the equivalent of three days of learning in the past. I know for some students they’re really excelling, but for others, it can be challenging to work on one subject the whole week,” Wilder said.

Despite doing the best with what they’ve been given, students and staff are still missing out on field trips, social activities, athletics, clubs, and several core elements of the typical school environment. Those sacrifices were made to try to prevent the transmission of the virus.

“It may not be this school year, but we’re looking forward to the next school year and the hope is those activities would be able to start again. I think we’re all hoping for that. Those are vital pieces for sure,” O’Donnell said.

Until then, the goal for school leaders remains to keep everyone healthy and learning as best as possible.

“We all look forward to when we can get back to so-called normal, but we always have to look for the positives in these challenging times and there is lots of good to be found,” Wilder said.