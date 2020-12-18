No COVID-19 transmission at Grey-Bruce schools a bright spot during challenging year

Article content
If the back-to-school test in Grey-Bruce was to prevent transmission of COVID-19 inside the classroom then students, staff, parents and public health are taking home full marks ahead of the holiday break.
There have been several cases associated with schools in the region, but the Grey Bruce Health Unit has found no evidence of person-to-person transmission within schools and no outbreaks have been declared to date.
“It’s been outstanding. The parents have done a great job as well, screening and making sure students stay home when they’re showing signs of symptoms. I think it’s been a full community effort, but the school staff have done a great job,” said Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board (BGCDSB) director of education Gary O’Donnell.
Several changes were made at the schools to try to limit exposure to the virus. Students wear masks, learn in smaller cohorts, stagger their breaks, are kept at a distance inside the classrooms and are asked not to congregate.