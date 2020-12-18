No COVID-19 transmission at Grey-Bruce schools a bright spot during challenging year

Article content continued

“It’s just about making sure our families are feeling supported and working through all of the health and safety aspects. That’s been our focus since we got back,” said Bluewater District School Board director of education Lori Wilder. “We’ve now had an opportunity to prove to parents and students and staff that what we’re doing inside the schools and the protocols that have been set out and followed by the ministry document and the direction of public health is working.”

There have been plenty of challenges. Early on bus routes were cancelled or delayed due to driver shortages. Confusion around COVID-19 screening protocols led to children and their families being sent for testing needlessly and a host of absences.

The remote-learning system for the under 10 per cent of students and families in Grey-Bruce who chose to learn from home was a little delayed.

Still, as the second wave of the pandemic hit the region and case counts exceeded those experienced during the spring shutdown, students have been mostly able to stay healthy and engaged.

“Students at times are anxious. I think we all are during the pandemic, but we’re not seeing any deep concern about progress academically. But we’ll start looking at the marks once they’re there as one piece of how things have been going,” O’Donnell said.

Despite the relative success in Grey-Bruce, a pivot to remote learning may be just around the corner.

The Ministry of Education sent out a memo to the school boards this week recommending that students and staff be encouraged to take home any materials they may require for remote learning before leaving school for the holidays.