No injuries after snowmobile drives off harbour wall

Denis Langlois
Feb 14, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
An Owen Sound fire truck. Scott Dunn/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Postmedia Network Photo by Scott Dunn /Scott Dunn/Sun Times

Emergency crews were called to the Owen Sound harbour Saturday afternoon after a snowmobile drove off the east harbour wall and crashed onto the ice below.

It happened at about 3 p.m. near 11th Street East, Owen Sound Fire & Emergency Services Capt. Ken Lawrence said.

The snowmobile rider was assessed by paramedics at the scene, but signed off on not requiring transportation to hospital.

The Owen Sound Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 531 posted about the crash on Twitter, noting firefighters have been conducting a lot of training on the ice recently “for scenarios like this.”

