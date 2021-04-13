No injuries after trailer axle skids across sidewalk in Meaford

A Meaford resident continued to drive after the axle broke off a utility trailer that was being towed in the town late Saturday afternoon.

The 75-year-old driver was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle following the incident that occurred just before noon.

Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint about a sport utility vehicle that was pulling a utility trailer on St. Vincent Street. The axle on the trailer had broke completely off, causing the wheels and axle to skid across the sidewalk and land in a residential driveway. The driver attempted to continue driving with the trailer dragging on the ground until finally stopping on the shoulder of the roadway, police said in a news release.

Nobody was injured in the incident, however the driver was issued a summons and is to appear in Provincial Offences Court, the release said.

Police are reminding motorists to conduct regular trailer maintenance, tighten all wheels and inflate tires, ensure all loads are tarped properly and make sure towed vehicles are safe for the roadway.