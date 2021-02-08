No injuries in Dundalk school bus collision Monday morning

Article content

All were safe after a minor collision involving a school bus in Dundalk Monday morning.

Grey Bruce OPP responded at 8:40 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a First Student School Bus and a pickup truck at the intersection of Victoria Street West and Young Street.

There were five students on board with the driver at the time of the collision.

All of the students were safely evacuated and transported to school via another school bus dispatched to the scene. No criminal charges were laid as a result of the accident and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles had minor damage.