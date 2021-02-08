No injuries in Dundalk school bus collision Monday morning

The Sun Times
Feb 08, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Damage to a school bus is shown after an accident Monday morning in Dundalk. Nobody was injured as a result of the accident and no criminal charges were laid. Photo supplied by the OPP.

All were safe after a minor collision involving a school bus in Dundalk Monday morning.

Grey Bruce OPP responded at 8:40 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a First Student School Bus and a pickup truck at the intersection of Victoria Street West and Young Street.

There were five students on board with the driver at the time of the collision.

All of the students were safely evacuated and transported to school via another school bus dispatched to the scene. No criminal charges were laid as a result of the accident and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles had minor damage.

Damage to a school bus is shown after an accident Monday morning in Dundalk. Nobody was injured as a result of the accident and no criminal charges were laid. Photo supplied by the OPP.
Damage to a pickup truck is shown after an accident involving a school bus Monday morning in Dundalk. Nobody was injured as a result of the accident and no criminal charges were laid. Photo supplied by the OPP.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.