No new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Grey-Bruce

Article content

For the second day this week, no new local cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

As a result, the total number of confirmed cases reported so far in Grey-Bruce remained the same at 1,342, but the number of active cases fell to 24 and resolved cases climbed to 1,311. Eighteen of the active cases involve a variant of concern.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Grey-Bruce Back to video

There are also 57 active high-risk contacts of confirmed cases locally.

Three Grey-Bruce residents are currently in a local hospital with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. There are also five people from outside of the region in intensive care in Grey-Bruce.

Five people have died of the virus in Grey-Bruce.

There are currently no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Tuesday’s daily situation report from the Grey Bruce Health Unit also included no new cases.

On the vaccine front, 95,516 doses have been administered so far in Grey-Bruce, including 8,762 in the past week alone.