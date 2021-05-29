No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grey-Bruce Saturday
Article content
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported no new local cases of COVID-19 Saturday for the second day in a row.
It’s the third time this week that public health’s daily situation report included no new daily cases.
No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grey-Bruce Saturday Back to video
The number of active cases in Grey-Bruce has now dropped to 19, while resolved cases have climbed to 1,316. There are 54 active high-risk contacts of confirmed cases and 13 of the active cases involve a variant of concern.
The number of Grey-Bruce residents hospitalized in the region with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus remains at three, while five people who reside outside of the area are currently in intensive care at a Grey-Bruce hospital.
The number of local deaths from the virus in Grey-Bruce remains at five.