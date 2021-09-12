No new COVID-19 cases reported in Grey-Bruce Sunday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in Grey-Bruce.

Both were reported Saturday, with one from Southgate and one from Arran-Elderslie. No new cases were reported Sunday.

There are now 20 known active cases of the virus and 95 active high-risk contacts in the twin counties, according to the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s daily situation report for Sunday.

Three Grey-Bruce residents are now in a local hospital with a confirmed case of COVID-19. One local resident is in hospital outside of the region.

Fourteen local residents have died of the virus in Grey-Bruce, while seven deaths relate to Grey-Bruce residents who acquired the infection locally, but died outside of the region. One case relates to a Grey-Bruce resident who both acquired the virus and died outside of the region.

To date, 2,276 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grey-Bruce. Public health says 2,230 of those cases are now considered resolved.

On the vaccine front, public health says 228,034 doses have been administered in Grey-Bruce, including 1,635 doses over the past seven days.

