No new COVID cases reported in Grey-Bruce on Friday

The Grey Bruce Health Unit didn’t report any new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There remain 11 active cases of the virus in the two counties, according to the daily situation report from the health unit, which includes testing and case counts reported up until midnight on Thursday.

There were a total of 720 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began, down one from a day earlier after a false positive case was removed.

There are 83 active high-risk contacts associated with active cases, according to the report.

A total of 707 cases have been resolved.

There was one person with COVID-19 in hospital and there have been two deaths in Grey-Bruce attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 81 cases have been reported in health-care workers living in the area.

A total of 13,609 vaccines had been administered in Grey and Bruce counties, up 264 from a day earlier.