No new COVID cases reported in Grey-Bruce on Saturday
For the second straight day, the Grey Bruce Health Unit was reporting no new cases of COVID-19.
As of 11:59 p.m. on Friday there were 721 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce, after one new case was referred from another health unit, according to the health unit’s daily situation report.
No new COVID cases reported in Grey-Bruce on Saturday
There were 12 active cases and 75 high-risk contacts.
A total of 707 of the cases were considered resolved, while there have been two deaths attributed the virus in the two counties since the pandemic began.
One confirmed case was hospitalized in the region.
There have been 82 cases reported in health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce.
The lone facility in outbreak was the Brucelea Haven long-term care home in Walkerton, while there were no outbreaks being reported at schools or childcare centres in Grey-Bruce.
A total of 14,366 vaccine doses had been administered in Grey-Bruce, up from 13,609 a day earlier.
Ontario reported 1,568 cases on Saturday and 11 new deaths from the virus.
The seven-day average rose for the eighth straight day to 1,337.
The new cases on Saturday included 381 in Toronto, 226 in Peel Region and 168 in York Region.
As of Friday, 1,116,496 doses of vaccine had been administered in the province.
* * *
The time between the first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses is being extended for some in Grey-Bruce.
On Saturday, the Grey Bruce Health Unit issued a news release indicating that notice had been received from the Ministry of Health that spacing between the first and second doses had been extended to 16 weeks.
“Based on the limited supply of vaccine, the extended time will allow more people to get their initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” the release said. “The change is in line with direction from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.”
There will be no change in Grey-Bruce to the second dose schedule for residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, elder care lodges and assisted living facilities, or First Nations residents living both on and off reserves.
The new interval applies to the three two-dose vaccines approved in Canada – Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
The committee made the recommendation to extend the period between vaccinations earlier this month. Prior to the recommendation, the committee had the maximum interval between the first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine at four weeks, the interval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was three week and the interval for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 12 weeks.
The committee said studies had not yet collected four months of data on the effectiveness of the first doses of the vaccines, but after two months they were all sustaining high levels of protection.
For those who book online second dose appointments can be made at the same time their initial appointment is booked. Those who had already received a first dose and are having their second dose extended will receive notice on that dose the same way they did for the first dose, the release said.
Up-to-date information on vaccine administration, progress and rollout plans in Grey-Bruce is available under “COVID-19 Vaccines” at publichealthgreybruce.on.ca