Nominations open for Grey-Bruce women of distinction awards

Bruce County and Women's House Serving Bruce and Grey celebrated International Women's Day on March 3, 2020 at the Lakeshore Recreation Club in Port Elgin. Ruth Montgomery from Lucknow was presented with the Woman of Distinction Award for creating and managing the Maven Project and Camp Maven which inspire and empower women by increasing personal development and finding purpose and fulfillment in life. Almost two hundred people from Bruce and Grey Counties attended the event. Submitted
The Women’s House Serving Bruce and Grey is accepting nominations for its women of distinction awards.

Nominations are being accepted for both the Woman of Distinction Award and the Young Woman of Distinction Award in advance of the International Women’s Day Celebration, which will be going online this year.

The event is slated to be held on March 8, and is to include an keynote speaker, silent auction and the announcement of the award winners. Event organizers are also working on some partnerships with local restaurants and businesses to create “a wonderful event experience,” it said in a news release.

“Over the years there have been some phenomenal women nominated,” Women’s House Executive Director Lisa Owen said in a news release. “It’s a beautifully heart-warming experience to receive those nominations and to celebrate those women for how they have touched the world. Please, if you know a woman of distinction, take the time to nominate her.”

Nominators can submit a 200-word biography or outline explaining why the person should be recognized with the award, along with a nomination form.

Among the criteria are that the individual provides inspiration and motivates others, is recognized as a positive role model through example, mentoring and education, consistently displays leadership qualities, promotes and supports equality, improved opportunities and choices in the community, demonstrates vision, innovation or creativity and has the courage to take risks and advocates positive changes in society.

Young Woman of Distinction award nominees must be young women who are still in school and under the age of majority, the release said.

Nominees must be residents of Grey and Bruce counties. Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. They can be sent to Michelle Lamont by mail at Box 760, Kincardine, Ont., N2Z 2Z4, by e-mail at mlamont@whsbg.on.ca or by fax at 519-396-7800.

Further details and the nomination form is available at whsbg.on.ca