Nominations open for Grey-Bruce women of distinction awards

The Women’s House Serving Bruce and Grey is accepting nominations for its women of distinction awards.

Nominations are being accepted for both the Woman of Distinction Award and the Young Woman of Distinction Award in advance of the International Women’s Day Celebration, which will be going online this year.

The event is slated to be held on March 8, and is to include an keynote speaker, silent auction and the announcement of the award winners. Event organizers are also working on some partnerships with local restaurants and businesses to create “a wonderful event experience,” it said in a news release.

“Over the years there have been some phenomenal women nominated,” Women’s House Executive Director Lisa Owen said in a news release. “It’s a beautifully heart-warming experience to receive those nominations and to celebrate those women for how they have touched the world. Please, if you know a woman of distinction, take the time to nominate her.”