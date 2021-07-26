An off-duty York Regional police officer has been identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Highway 6 & 10 south of Owen Sound.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Grey Bruce OPP say 55-year-old Craig Heatley of Bradford-West Gwillimbury was pronounced dead in hospital following the collision. He was the driver of the motorcycle involved in the crash with an SUV. The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Off-duty police officer killed in crash south of Owen Sound Back to video

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween posted on his official Twitter account Sunday that Heatley, while off duty, and his wife were involved in a serious motorcycle collision in Meaford. MacSween said Heatley died in the collision, while his wife was in serious but stable condition.

Grey Bruce OPP say the collision happened at about 11:30 a.m. Police, Inter Township firefighters and Grey County paramedics responded.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to a local hospital for an assessment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.