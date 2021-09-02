O'Leary wants council to discuss paid parking proposal for parks
With just over a year to go until the next municipal election, Owen Sound’s deputy-mayor is planning to kick-start a discussion on what could be one of the most controversial topics of this council term.
Brian O’Leary notified council Monday that he will introduce a motion Sept. 13 to request a staff report on how a paid parking system for non-residents could be rolled out in 2022 at Harrison Park and Kelso Beach, with the potential of adding more sites, such as the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre and Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre.
He said Owen Sound’s parks and arenas are used by people in neighbouring municipalities and other communities, yet the cost to operate, maintain and upgrade them falls solely on city property taxpayers.
And that’s not sustainable, he said.
“It’s about time that we start sticking up for our taxpayers,” he said Thursday in an interview.
O’Leary said Owen Sound has an annual infrastructure deficit of $3.1 million for core assets, like roads and bridges, and that figure does not include non-core assets like parks and park buildings, which will require more than $5 million in capital upgrades over the next five years.
He said he’s been thinking about bringing the paid parking discussion to the council table since the last term, but didn’t feel the timing was right until now. He said the fact an election is on the horizon – it’s set for Oct. 24, 2022 – didn’t factor into his decision to serve his notice of motion Monday.
“I’m the last person that will look at elections. I will always just do my own thing, make my own decisions as they go and when the election comes, it comes. I’m not making decisions based on elections,” he said.
The preamble to O’Leary’s motion mentions the city’s infrastructure deficit and part of Owen Sound’s strategic plan that says it will be addressed with a “view to long-term sustainability and prosperity.”
It also notes that more than 160,000 vehicles and 140,000 pedestrians entered Harrison Park in 2020.
A “convenient system of paid parking” would add revenue and relieve the city taxpayer from bearing the entire cost of maintaining “our parks for the benefit of all,” the motion says.
O’Leary’s motion asks that the staff report also include potential provisions related to campers at Harrison Park and Kelso Beach as well as people with annual YMCA memberships and other user groups.
O’Leary said while a paid parking proposal may be controversial to non-residents, he doesn’t believe it will be to those who live in the city.
People who reside just outside of Owen Sound are paying lower property taxes than city ratepayers, he said, and can now enjoy the city’s parks and facilities for free.
“The other argument is, the people that are upset will say, I shop in Owen Sound, I eat at restaurants in Owen Sound, I have Attack tickets, I have a Y membership, I do everything in Owen Sound that you guys do. And my answer is, I agree 100 per cent; you do. Until it comes to our $500,000 deficit at the Bayshore, $500,000 deficit at the Julie McArthur arena and all of the upkeep. And then you’re nowhere to be seen. And it’s all on the Owen Sound taxpayer. It’s just not sustainable,” he said.
O’Leary said many municipalities are charging parking fees to non-residents to help offset expenses.