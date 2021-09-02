O'Leary wants council to discuss paid parking proposal for parks

With just over a year to go until the next municipal election, Owen Sound’s deputy-mayor is planning to kick-start a discussion on what could be one of the most controversial topics of this council term.

Brian O’Leary notified council Monday that he will introduce a motion Sept. 13 to request a staff report on how a paid parking system for non-residents could be rolled out in 2022 at Harrison Park and Kelso Beach, with the potential of adding more sites, such as the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre and Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre.

He said Owen Sound’s parks and arenas are used by people in neighbouring municipalities and other communities, yet the cost to operate, maintain and upgrade them falls solely on city property taxpayers.

And that’s not sustainable, he said.

“It’s about time that we start sticking up for our taxpayers,” he said Thursday in an interview.

O’Leary said Owen Sound has an annual infrastructure deficit of $3.1 million for core assets, like roads and bridges, and that figure does not include non-core assets like parks and park buildings, which will require more than $5 million in capital upgrades over the next five years.

He said he’s been thinking about bringing the paid parking discussion to the council table since the last term, but didn’t feel the timing was right until now. He said the fact an election is on the horizon – it’s set for Oct. 24, 2022 – didn’t factor into his decision to serve his notice of motion Monday.

“I’m the last person that will look at elections. I will always just do my own thing, make my own decisions as they go and when the election comes, it comes. I’m not making decisions based on elections,” he said.