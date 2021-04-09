





Article content Ontario’s ombudsman has elected not to review 21 meetings held over the past five years that Bruce County’s own review found were potentially closed to the public improperly. Ombudsman Paul Dubé officially informed the county of his decision in a March 26 letter, included in Bruce County council executive committee agenda on April 1. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ombudsman notes Bruce County's improved closed-meeting practices Back to video “The materials my staff reviewed, and their discussion with county officials, indicate that the county has taken considerable steps to improve its closed meeting practices in recent years,” his letter said. He noted in light of its forward-looking mandate and for efficient allocation of resources, his office wouldn’t typically conduct a broad review of those meetings. He also noted his office is investigating a complaint about four more closed county meetings. He concluded that any recommendations that may result from that investigation “would be broadly directed at improving the municipality’s future closed session practices.”

Article content The ombudsman’s letter was received as information and generated no discussion among staff or executive committee members, which includes all members of county council, a video recording of the meeting shows. The county decided to review all of its closed meetings over the past five years after a heritage group’s complaints led to three independent county closed-meeting investigations over the previous year which found 18 improperly closed meetings. The county then decided to refer the additional 21 questionably closed meetings to the ombudsman’s office. Sheila Latham, chair of the Southampton Cultural Heritage Conservancy, said in an email Friday: “I agree with the decision by the ombudsman not to investigate the county’s list of 21 meetings. The role of the ombudsman is to educate the county council and staff in proper procedure,” and noted they’ve undergone training sessions in 2015, 2016, and 2020. “I think the ombudsman saw that council’s request was motivated not by a desire to learn, but simply to improve its image.” Latham said her letter to the ombudsman pointed to “a long list of improper meetings, but I narrowed my complaint down to the four meetings most relevant to our case against the county for breach of trust under the Charities Act. The ombudsman has agreed, and is now investigating those four meetings, as well as investigating another complaint concerning the county’s administrative conduct.”

Article content Bruce County Warden Janice Jackson responded Friday to Latham’s remarks about council’s motivation for notifying the ombudsman of those 21 meetings. “We did it to be proactive. These issues all happened prior to this term of council and we didn’t want any further surprises.” Photo by Scott Dunn / Scott Dunn/Sun Times The heritage conservancy asked for the closed-meeting investigations to unearth information about how and why decisions were made regarding the purchase of the former St. Paul’s Anglican Church rectory in Southampton. They’ve taken the county to court for buying the property using funds from the Bruce Krug estate, funds they say were left solely for purposes of the county archives, located in the Bruce County Museum and Cultural Centre, next door to the former rectory. The county has said publicly that archives expansion would be part of a project that included putting the NII on that site, at 254 High St. But county documents show the county doesn’t need to demolish the rectory to expand the archives, says Laura Robinson, of the Southampton Cultural Heritage Conservancy. Initially, the county had planned to demolish the old, yellow brick home overlooking Fairy Lake, to make way for the Nuclear Innovation Institute. But NII proponent Bruce Power backed away from that site after a public outcry. The 1893 former rectory’s fate remains unclear. But Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody did confirm with county CAO Sandra Datars Bere at the April 1 county executive committee that an updated memorandum of understanding with the Nuclear Innovation Institute no longer includes a provision that the county must provide land for the NII.

