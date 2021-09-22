One COVID-19 case reported by Grey Bruce Health Unit on Wednesday
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported one COVID-19 case on Wednesday, in a resident of West Grey.
The health unit is now monitoring 19 active cases and 23 active high-risk contacts associated with them.
There have now been 2,305 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce since the start of the pandemic, 2,260 of which are considered resolved, according to the health unit’s Wednesday situation report, which includes case counts and data up to midnight on Tuesday.
The death of 22 Grey-Bruce residents has been attributed to COVID-19.
There are two confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey-Bruce, while one case is hospitalized outside the two counties.
There have been 119 cases reported in health-care workers living in Grey-Bruce.
There are currently no outbreaks being reported in hospitals, long-term care or retirement homes, schools or childcare centres in the region, while there are no schools reporting any dismissed cohorts due to the virus.
A total of 231,888 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in Grey-Bruce, including 2,067 doses in the past seven days, according to the report.
Ontario reported 463 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, the lowest daily case count in five weeks in the province. Seven additional deaths were reported, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,632.
On Wednesday, the province’s proof of vaccination system kicked in, with the public required to show their vaccination certification showing they received two doses of an approved vaccine at a number of venues, including restaurants for dine-in, bars, sports venues, gyms, theatres and casinos.
Municipal recreation facilities will also require proof of vaccination and West Grey issued a news release on Wednesday reminding the public of this.
Individuals who do not show proof of vaccination will not be permitted to enter the facility or participate in indoor programming, unless they fall under an exemption in the provincial public health orders, the release said.
The one area where proof of vaccination will not be required is in youth under 18 who are participating in an organized sport, including training, practicing, games and competition. Some examples are sports leagues, organized pick-up sports and swimming lessons, the West Grey release said.
Once inside, safety protocols will still be in place, including physical distancing, pre-screening of program participants, wearing of masks, reduced rental and program capacity and enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocol, the release said.
Those who have been vaccinated can download and print their certification or save the PDF to their phone by visiting covid19.ontariohealth.ca and entering their health card information.