One COVID-19 case reported in Grey-Bruce on Sunday

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Grey-Bruce on Sunday, in The Town of the Blue Mountains.

With the new case, there are 26 active cases in the two counties, according to the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s situation report, which includes case counts and vaccine data as of midnight on Saturday.

There are 39 active high-risk contacts associated with the active cases.

There have now been 2,304 confirmed cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce since the start of the pandemic, 2,252 of which are considered resolved.

There have been 22 deaths in Grey-Bruce attributed to the virus.

The health unit was reporting Sunday that there were two confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey-Bruce due to COVID, while one case as hospitalized outside of Grey-Bruce.

There have been 119 cases reported in health-care workers living in the two counties.

There are no hospitals, long-term care or retirement homes, schools or daycare centres with active outbreaks. A class of students at Notre Dame Catholic School that had been sent home after a single case was confirmed can now return to school.

There have been 230,402 total doses of vaccine administered in Grey-Bruce, including 1,829 in the past seven days, according to the health unit.

There are a number of vaccination clinics planned for Grey-Bruce communities in the coming week, including one Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Walkerton Fire Hall. On Tuesday there will be clinics at the Mission Thrift Store in Owen Sound from noon to 3 p.m. and the Nuclear Innovation Institute in Port Elgin from 4 to 6 p.m.

All clinics are walk-in, bike-in and drive-in with no appointment necessary.

Vaccines are also being offered to all students in Grades 7 to 12 throughout September at local schools.

The clinic list is subject to change and can be viewed at publichealthgreybruce.on.ca.

Ontario reported 715 new cases on Sunday, while six more people were confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, 9,653 people have died from the virus.