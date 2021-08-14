One new case of COVID-19 reported in Grey-Bruce Saturday

Denis Langlois
Aug 14, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 Saturday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to date to 2,199.

Public health says 2,137 of those cases are now resolved and 38 are active.

There are also 94 active high-risk contacts locally.

Saturday’s new case was from Owen Sound.

Five local residents are currently in a Grey-Bruce hospital with COVID-19. Twelve area residents have died of the virus in Grey-Bruce so far, while seven Grey-Bruce residents who acquired COVID-19 in the region have died outside of the twin counties and one Grey-Bruce resident acquired the infection and died outside of the region.

