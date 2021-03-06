One new local case of COVID-19 reported Sunday

For the second straight day, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 in the two counties Sunday.

The lone case was from Arran-Elderslie, according to public health’s daily situation report.

The health unit also reported a single new case of the virus Saturday. That lone case was from Saugeen Shores.

There are now 11 known active cases of the novel coronavirus in Grey-Bruce and 44 active high-risk contacts of confirmed cases, public health said Sunday.

A total of 713 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the region since the pandemic began and 700 of those cases have been resolved. There have been two local deaths related to the virus.

Brucelea Haven in Walkerton remains the only active COVID-19 outbreak reported by the health unit. The long-term care home went into outbreak protocols Monday after a single staff member tested positive for the virus.