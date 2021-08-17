One person dead, driver seriously injured in Brockton crash
Article content
Police said 28-year-old Brayden Berberich of Brockton died after a car hit a tree on Aug. 15.
Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash just before 8:30 p.m. and responded, along with Brockton Fire Department and Bruce County Paramedic Service, to the crash site along Side Road 5 in Brockton.
One person dead, driver seriously injured in Brockton crash Back to video
Berberich was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Firefighters extricated the driver, who was taken to a trauma centre by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Police could provide no update on that person’s condition Tuesday morning.
The road was closed most of the night while police investigated.