





Share this Story: Ontario Health backs CT scanner for Southampton hospital

Ontario Health backs CT scanner for Southampton hospital SunMedia

Article content A proposal to purchase and install a CT scanner at the Southampton hospital has taken a step forward. Ontario Health has confirmed that the proposal “is well aligned with both Ministry and Ontario Health priorities and sufficiently meets all identified requirements.” The government agency’s endorsement is required for the Ministry of Health to approve Grey Bruce Health Services’ plan to install the CT scanner, according to a news release from GBHS on Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario Health backs CT scanner for Southampton hospital Back to video There are several stages to the approval process for a CT scanner and GBHS has submitted a combined Stage 1 and 2 to the ministry. “We are very pleased to have the support of Ontario Health as this proposal moves forward,” GBHS president and CEO Gary Sims said in the release. “A new scanner in Southampton will increase local access for patients, reduce costs associated with ambulance transfers to our Owen Sound hospital, and give patients faster access to test results.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content GBHS first announced back in early 2019 that it had submitted a business case to the South West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) seeking approval to purchase a CT scanner for Southampton. Earlier this year the health system planning and funding functions from the LHINs transferred into Ontario Health. GBHS chief of communications and public affairs Mary Margaret Crapper said via e-mail on Wednesday that it is hard to say how long the ministry’s approval process will take, but once approval is received the request for proposal process is expected to take six to eight months before a contract is signed with a vendor. The hope is to have the equipment purchased, renovations done and scanner operational for patients by the end of March 2023. GBHS’s only scanner is located at the Owen Sound hospital, and each year about 20 per cent of the 13,000 CT scans provided to patients are from Saugeen Shores and surrounding communities, the release said. CT scans are becoming a tool of choice for many physicians due to their capabilities in capturing clear, detailed images. They use X-rays to produce images of the inside of the body, including soft tissues, blood and bones. They can detect a variety of ailments like bone and joint problems, internal injuries and bleeding, and can help in the diagnosis of a variety of conditions including cancer, heart disease, emphysema and liver masses. The Owen Sound hospital’s CT scanner runs five days a week, 10 hours a day for scheduled visits and is available 24/7 for urgent cases. Having a second CT scanner will allow GBHS to better manage the volume of patients and ensure service continuity when the equipment in Owen Sound is down for maintenance, the release said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The South Bruce Grey Health Centre operates a CT scanner in Walkerton, while work is also ongoing to install a new scanner at its Kincardine hospital. That project was expected to be completed by the end of the year. The Hanover and District Hospital unveiled a new CT scanner in early 2019. A renovation and 10,000-square-foot addition was completed at the Southampton hospital in 2019, which will allow the hospital to accommodate a CT scanner in its current Medical Imaging Department. Some renovations will be needed to install the scanner and to meet safety and infection control requirements, the release said. The Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation will be launching a fundraising campaign down the road once ministry approval is received, Crapper said. The equipment and renovations are expected to be about $3 million.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound