Opioid overdoses in Owen Sound in recent days

Jan 30, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Fentanyl pills

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has issued an alert after a surge in opioid overdoses in Owen Sound in recent days.
There have been at least four non-fatal overdoses in the city in the past five days, the health unit said in a news release on Saturday.

The public is being warned to assume that any and all drugs purchased on the street contain the highly toxic drugs Fentanyl and/or Carfentanil, which has been found in the local street drug supply.

Those who use drugs are being urged to do so as safely as possible by following a number of harm-reduction strategies.

People are asked to not use drugs alone, and avoid using at the same time when using drugs with someone else. Those who do use alone are asked to call the Overdose Prevention Line at 1-888-853-8542, where an operator stays on the line with the user while they administer the drug.

People are asked to avoid mixing drugs, including alcohol, which increases the risk of overdose.

Users should use smaller amounts and do test doses to check the strength of the drug, and know their tolerance and use less after a period of not using drugs.

Other steps include getting overdose prevention training and carrying a Naloxone kit, which are available at the Grey Bruce Health Unit, and other sites.

In the case of an overdose 911 should be called or the person should be taken to the emergency department at the closes hospital.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from simple possession charges when calling 911 for an overdose, the news release said.

If anyone becomes aware of a toxic drug they are asked to call 211, where a form is filled out that will go to the health unit to alert the community. More information is available by calling the health unit or 211.