OPP identifies victim in fatal Southgate crash

A Priceville man died after a two-car crash on Highway 6 on July 9 in Southgate, Grey Bruce OPP announced Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at Grey Road 6, where a driver with serious injuries was transported to hospital and was later pronounced deceased, an OPP news release said. Police identified him as Thomas Gartley, 52.

In the release, Grey Bruce OPP thanked people who stopped to provide assistance to those involved.