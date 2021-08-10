OPP identify pedestrian killed by car near Dundalk

Article content

Police are identifying the man who was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a car just west of Dundalk.

Ron Hamilton, 41, of Dundalk, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Grey-Bruce OPP news release.

A preliminary investigation has determined that a westbound sedan collided with a pedestrian who was lying on Grey Road 9 near Ida Street at about 12:45 a.m.

The Grey-Bruce OPP, with the help of the West Region OPP’s Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) team, is investigating.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information on the crash to call them at 1-888-310-1122.