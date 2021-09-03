Missing 25-year-old Meaford man located safe

UPDATE: The missing 25-year-old Meaford man was located safe and in good health according to an OPP media release.

An Ontario Provincial Police helicopter hovered low over the Bighead River in Meaford early Friday morning as the Ontario Provincial Police searched for a missing 25-year-old man.

According to a police media release, a man from Meaford was reported missing at 4 a.m. Friday morning. Police were concerned for his well-being.

The man was described by police as being six-foot-two inches tall, 250-pounds, with long brown roughly shoulder-length hair.

He had been missing since Thursday evening.

An OPP Aviation Services helicopter and the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted with the search.

On Friday morning, a heavy police presence searched near the entrance of the Trout Hollow Trail in Meaford across from Beautiful Joe Park as a police helicopter hovered low over the Bighead River and circled the area.