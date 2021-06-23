Outbreak in Hanover declared over, virus continues to spread among transient population

The health unit engaged a network of community partners to support the rooming house residents. Available resources included mental health supports, primary care, EMS, medical monitoring and site coordination. Local food and social support organizations helped provide resources such as food, water, clothing, and essential care products to isolated individuals. EMS treated individuals in isolation for withdrawal and overdose symptoms, the health unit said.

At least 34 people linked to the rooming house have tested positive for the virus, and at times more than 30 individuals were isolated at the former downtown Hanover hotel and bar.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The outbreak was first declared on June 3 when 10 people tested positive for the virus. Further testing revealed the first case in the outbreak involved the Delta variant, a more highly transmissible variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit declared the COVID-19 outbreak at the Forum rooming house in Hanover over Wednesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

All residents at the privately-owned rooming house were advised the outbreak was declared over Wednesday.

Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said increased testing of high-risk close contacts and the local transient population has led to a recent spike in cases.

Fifteen new cases were reported in Grey-Bruce Wednesday, eight of them in Owen Sound. Arra said there is no direct link to the new cases and the outbreak at the Hanover rooming house.

“These are members of the transient community,” Arra said, adding that most of the people involved were couch surfing and not staying in shelters. “Some of these individuals we’ve tested were high-risk contacts, but not directly related to the rooming home.”

Arra said declaring the outbreak at the rooming house in Hanover over was partially due to increasing evidence some of the individuals might have already been infected earlier in the pandemic and were continuing to test positive as a result.

“These individuals might have been infected a long time ago, recovered, and continue to test positive,” Arra said. “Some of them tested negative despite the fact there is evidence of exposure to a Delta case, so that tells you these individuals have immunity.”

Arra said despite the evidence they have to treat the positive test results as true infections.

The health unit’s contact management team is working to piece together a network of high-risk contacts and possible exposures.

“Some of these people don’t have an address, or use multiple locations, like shelters and other locations, or multiple rooming homes. They’re transient, by definition,” Arra said. “We find a case and try to ask them about their contacts and realize they’ve moved from location to location and their contacts are very difficult to get a hold of. It’s not an easy task to manage.”

Arra said despite the difficulty in contact tracing, most of the shelters have “very controlled” operations and implement public health measures.

“The rooming house in Hanover was probably the exception,” Arra said.