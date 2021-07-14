Outdoor space at Moreston Heritage Village reopening Friday

Shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Roots is now preparing to reopen the outdoor spaces at Moreston Heritage Village this Friday.

“Staff have been hard at work to prepare for reopening and we can’t wait to see guests in the village once again,” said Jill Paterson, manager of museum and archives.

Admission to the 10-acre pioneer village, which features many early Ontario buildings, is free during an initial reopening. Donations are being accepted.

“We wanted to welcome everyone back with an acknowledgement of their patience during our closure, and admission by donation seemed like a great way to say thank you to new and returning guests,” Paterson said.

For now, visitors won’t be able to pop inside the heritage buildings or visit the museum building.

But staff is preparing for the eventual reopening of the entire facility at a later date as the province moves into Step 3 of its Roadmap to Reopen Friday, Paterson said.

All visitors to the village will be required to screen for symptoms before entering and must maintain a physical distance of two metres from other guests and staff. Use of face masks while visiting the village is encouraged, though not required in outdoor spaces, Grey Roots said in a news release.

People are asked to book their visit in advance at greyroots.com or by calling 519-376-3690.

Grey Roots has been forced to shut down twice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility closed its doors to the public in March 2020 after the pandemic began to take hold in Ontario and remained shuttered until Sept. 16.

After the mid-September reopening, Moreston Heritage Village stayed open until Thanksgiving weekend so people could have more time to enjoy the outdoor space.

The museum had to close again Dec. 23 due to new provincial lockdown orders.

Stage 3 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen allows museums to reopen with capacity limits.