Over $35K raised for woman seriously injured in Sunset Strip collision

Over $35,000 has been raised in just four days for a grandmother who was seriously injured in a collision involving a transport truck on the Sunset Strip just west of Owen Sound.

The amount is more than 10 times the $3,000 goal of the GoFundMe campaign started by the woman’s eldest son.

Over $35K raised for woman seriously injured in Sunset Strip collision

On the morning of April 23, Ethil McCrabb was flown to Victoria Hospital in London after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer driven by a man who was later charged with impaired driving.

At the time of the GoFundMe campaign posting, McCrabb was in the intensive care unit with complicated injuries. Grey-Bruce OPP’s latest update on April 26 said the person flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries was in stable condition.

“This is scary and I’m unsure how long this will take or where this is all going, but I hope this will be temporary,” the family member wrote.

The GoFundMe page says the money will be used as needed while the McCrabb family and Ethil’s partner Craig work to help heal and make up for the income loss and future rehab-related expenses.