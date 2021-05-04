Over $35K raised for woman seriously injured in Sunset Strip collision
Article content
Over $35,000 has been raised in just four days for a grandmother who was seriously injured in a collision involving a transport truck on the Sunset Strip just west of Owen Sound.
The amount is more than 10 times the $3,000 goal of the GoFundMe campaign started by the woman’s eldest son.
Over $35K raised for woman seriously injured in Sunset Strip collision Back to video
On the morning of April 23, Ethil McCrabb was flown to Victoria Hospital in London after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer driven by a man who was later charged with impaired driving.
At the time of the GoFundMe campaign posting, McCrabb was in the intensive care unit with complicated injuries. Grey-Bruce OPP’s latest update on April 26 said the person flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries was in stable condition.
“This is scary and I’m unsure how long this will take or where this is all going, but I hope this will be temporary,” the family member wrote.
The GoFundMe page says the money will be used as needed while the McCrabb family and Ethil’s partner Craig work to help heal and make up for the income loss and future rehab-related expenses.
Advertisement
Article content
“Mom has always been a stickler when it comes to budgets and she has always been disciplined to paying her contribution. I would like for this to continue, as she would never want to see Craig struggle,” the post reads. “We have a long road ahead of us, but through perseverance, determination, our collective strength, and love; she will get through this. She’s a Fighter.”
More than 270 people have donated to the campaign and the post has been shared 964 times.
The collision happened just after 9:40 a.m., on April 23. A tractor-trailer was in a collision with three passenger vehicles at the intersection that leads to McDonald’s, Staples, and the former Grey County Mall.
At the scene of the crash, near the front of the tractor-trailer, was a heavily damaged white SUV and a dark pick-up truck that was stopped partially up on the boulevard. Another SUV with rear-end damage sat in the middle of the intersection.
A section of the Sunset Strip was closed for most of the day.
One other driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The OPP said in a news release that Michael Taylor, 60, of Markham, has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure or refusal to comply with a demand and possession of a Schedule 1 substance. He is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on May 27.