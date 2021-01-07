Over half of the 35 COVID-19 cases reported in Grey-Bruce the past two days the result of holiday gatherings

Greg Cowan
Jan 07, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
This image courtesy of The National Institutes of Health(NIH)/NIAD-RML shows a scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. Photo by HANDOUT /National Institutes of Health/AF

Holiday gatherings with family and friends have resulted in another upswell of COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported 18 new cases Thursday, a day after 17 new cases were added to the region’s total.

There are now 59 active cases, nine probable cases and 178 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit.

Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said over 50 per cent of the cases both Thursday and Wednesday are the result of gatherings and celebrations over the holiday season.

“This surge we are seeing is directly related to the holidays. It is not unexpected. It is not uncommon,” Arra said.

He said the health unit often sees a surge in flu cases around this time every year, but during a provincial lockdown, the hope was COVID-19 numbers wouldn’t spike.

“This was a different year. We all needed to sacrifice. Most of us did, some of us didn’t, and that’s where the surge is,” he said.

Arra said some of the gatherings being followed by the health unit are being investigated and there may be legal fallout.

“We’re looking at some of that. It’s not a number over 10, it could be a combination of things. It’s a lockdown, so families should stay with their households, but it’s difficult to talk about it before the investigation is complete,” he said.

Sepoy Manor in Lucknow remains under a declared COVID-19 outbreak after a staff member tested positive for the virus on Saturday. COVID-19 outbreaks are automatically triggered at long-term care facilities in Ontario when a single associated case is found.

There are now 569 people in Grey Bruce who have contracted COVID-19 including 41 healthcare workers. Of those, 477 people have recovered and 33 were referred to other health units.

One patient remains hospitalized in the region.

The cases reported Thursday were found in West Grey (4) Owen Sound (3) South Bruce (2) Hanover (2) The Blue Mountains (2) Grey Highlands (2) Chatsworth, Huron-Kinloss and Kincardine.

Public health units throughout the province reported a single-day high of 3,519 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Also reported were 89 more deaths linked to the illness.

There are ongoing outbreaks in 218 of Ontario’s 626 long-term care facilities according to provincial data, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 1,472, including 363 in intensive care and 242 on a ventilator.