Owen Sound adding new bus route for essential shopping, etc.

Scott Dunn
Jan 29, 2021  •  53 minutes ago  •  2 minute read
City environmental services supervisor, Cassandra Cesco, left, who oversees city transit, with transit terminal attendant Diane Vandenberg, at the terminal on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Owen Sound, Ont. (Scott Dunn/The Sun Times/Postmedia Network)

Owen Sound is adding a fifth bus route starting Monday to take people on essential trips during the pandemic to some of the busier locations, such as to Walmart, work and medical appointments.

The newly created Midtown route is designed to hit many stops also serviced by the city’s most popular route, the East Bayshore, and the Core bus route.

Each city transit bus may carry no more than 10 passengers, due to distancing restrictions to guard against the airborne coronavirus, about half the bus’s capacity.

Rarely if ever has a rider been denied a ride due to capacity limits but it’s been “very close” sometimes, said Cassandra Cesco, the city’s environmental services supervisor, who oversees transit for the city.

The new route includes 16th Street East shopping areas, with stops at Heritage Place Shopping Centre, Heritage Grove, Walmart, some workplaces, the hospital and college on the east side and the 14th Street apartments on the west side.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“There is a highrise building and that’s where we have a very large portion of our ridership come from,” Cesco said of the 14th Street apartments. “There are a lot of people that get on at that stop that are going to the east side to accommodate for their shopping.” A high proportion of riders are seniors, she said.

The Midtown route starts Feb. 1, departing from the Owen Sound Transit Terminal every half hour on the hour and half hour, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Those are shorter hours than the city’s other bus routes.

Cesco said the new route will be evaluated at the end of March. Provincial pandemic-relief funding is fully covering the cost of the new route, the city confirmed. This transit-specific funding to offset the costs of COVID-19 will be available until at least March 31.

Since pandemic restrictions went into effect last March, ridership has fallen significantly, to 135,793; a nearly 30 per cent drop from 192,756 in 2019, Cesco said.

The city asks people to use the bus only for essential purposes, to wear a mask while riding the bus and inside the bus terminal and to not ride the bus if feeling unwell.

They’re asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before boarding. Riders may use the bus terminal washrooms. Buses and the terminal are sanitized frequently, a city news release said.

Owen Sound’s new Midtown city bus route starts Monday, Feb. 1 and runs at least until March 31. (Screen shot from map on Owen Sound city website)