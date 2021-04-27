





Article content Owen Sound will not be staging its usual Canada Day festivities at Kelso Beach Park again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still planning to light up the night sky to mark the nation’s 154th birthday. The city intends to hold a virtual Canada Day celebration, with live-streamed performances and interviews, and cap off the day with a socially distanced fireworks display over the harbour. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Owen Sound adjusting summer events schedule due to COVID-19 Back to video “We learned last year that residents within the region are really looking for experiences through COVID. And any kind of experience that we can offer that gives some sort of glimmer into normal life, I think we have a responsibility to do that,” Brent Fisher, manager of community development and marketing, said Monday. The city is working with CTRE Productions to create the live Canada Day show, which will be streamed through CTRE’s online platform and on YouTube and Owen Sound’s social media channels.

Article content It will feature performances by two local musical acts and two children’s entertainers, along with other content, filmed from the company’s downtown Owen Sound studio. The fireworks show will then be launched from the pier next to the grain elevators. As it did in December for an Owen Sound Celebrates fireworks display, the city intends to release a list of locations where people can watch the show from their vehicles, like at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre’s parking lot. People can also watch the fireworks, while socially distanced, along the harbour wall and from their boats on the water. “People love the fireworks. We had our fireworks in December last year and they were really well received. People enjoy fireworks; they bring the community together and it’s important that we continue to do those types of things that bring the people together in our community,” Fisher said. The Canada Day celebration is one of several events the city is now planning for this summer under the assumption that gathering restrictions will ease to mirror those in place in summer 2020. The province permitted gatherings of up to 100 people for outdoor organized events last summer, provided social distancing could be maintained. The city has already cancelled this month’s Home & Cottage Expo due to the pandemic and will not be holding Harbourfest this July due to anticipated gathering restrictions. Both of those events were also cancelled last summer.

Article content But Fisher said city staff is still planning to hold this summer the TD Harbour Nights concert series, Music at the Market and Outdoor Movie Nights – each of which also took place last summer with public health guidelines in place – as well as a ceremony to officially dedicate the Gitche Namewikwedong Bridge. “Unfortunately, we’ve had a year of experience dealing with COVID. So we are moving forward, cautiously optimistic that this summer of 2021 will look much the same, if not better than last summer,” Fisher said. “Those types of events that we proved we could do last year within the provincial restrictions, we wanted to do our very best to bring those forward again this year.” The city’s community services committee voted last week to recommend that council authorize proceeding with the planned 2021 summer events, outlined in a staff report presented during the meeting, and cancelling Harbourfest. The minutes from the meeting will likely come to council for adoption May 3. If approved and public health restrictions allow, the TD Harbour Nights concerts will take place Sundays from June 20 to Aug. 15. They will begin at 7 p.m. outside of the Community Waterfront Heritage Centre’s marine-rail museum. Music at the Market concerts are set for Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. in July and August at the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market. The city is also proposing to hold the Outdoor Movie Nights outside of the farmer’s market. Movies will be shown on an outdoor screen on Aug. 12, 19 and 26. The bridge dedication event is set for June 21, which is Indigenous People’s Day in Canada. The city’s net cost to hold the Canada Day festivities, outdoor concerts and movie nights is nearly $65,000. Owen Sound also cancelled last year’s Canada Day event at Kelso Beach Park because of the pandemic. It used money budgeted for that event to set off fireworks from Victoria Park Dec. 5 to honour the 100th anniversary of Owen Sound’s incorporation as a city.

