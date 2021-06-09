Owen Sound ag society holding Father's Day drive thru barbecue
Article content
The sweet smell of barbecue will be once again wafting from Victoria Park.
After holding a drive thru beef barbecue last fall after it was forced to cancel its annual Owen Sound Fall Fair because of the pandemic, the Owen Sound Agricultural Society is doing it all again on June 20 when it will hold a drive thru pork barbecue
Owen Sound ag society holding Father's Day drive thru barbecue Back to video
“This year we decided we would try to do a couple of them because they are really the only source of income that we have,” Hiliary Breadner, president of the Owen Sound Agricultural Society, said Wednesday. “So we decided to do one in June for Father’s Day, and then one again in September on the Friday of what should be the fair, which would be the 10th of September.”
Breadner said this year’s fall fair is still up in the air.
“The fair in person as we know and love is most likely not going to happen, but we still haven’t made that judgment call at this point,” she said, adding that the agricultural society is still working on coming up with the best and safest way to hold something in September.
Advertisement
Article content
Last year, the ag society held some online events to mark the fair, and they are contemplating doing something virtual again this year.
But in the meantime, they still have expenses to pay, which is where the barbecues come in.
“For us to have the fair we know and love we have a lot of renovations and updating to do to the grandstand,” said Breadner, adding they also have to upgrade the lights in the barn.
“There are lots of things we really need some funds for to go further into the future.”
Last year’s beef barbecue in the fall saw the committee directors and its volunteers sell and serve up 500 dinners to customers in just two hours.
Breadner said for the Father’s Day pork barbecue they have printed up 600 tickets, with hopes of reaching that goal. As of Wednesday they were about a third of the way there.
A dinner ticket is $20, and includes a pork chop, baked potato, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and a bun with all the fixings. The meal also includes locally made butter tarts for dessert.
Tickets can be purchased by e-mailing and then transferring payment to owensoundfallfair@outlook.com. They can also be purchased in person at Bayshore Country Feeds in Owen Sound, at Krown Rust Control on the Sunset Strip, at Huron Tractor in Chatsworth or from one of the ag society directors.
Tickets must be purchased prior to the event for food ordering reasons, with the cutoff for ticket sales set as the evening of Wednesday, June 16.
The meal is again being done up by the popular Cardiff BBQ Catering of Brussels, which has been preparing the beef during the annual fair barbecue dinner for about a dozen years.
The food will be served to customers in the drive thru format in takeaway containers on June 20 between 5 and 7 p.m. at Victoria Park.