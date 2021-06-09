Owen Sound ag society holding Father's Day drive thru barbecue

Article content

The sweet smell of barbecue will be once again wafting from Victoria Park.

After holding a drive thru beef barbecue last fall after it was forced to cancel its annual Owen Sound Fall Fair because of the pandemic, the Owen Sound Agricultural Society is doing it all again on June 20 when it will hold a drive thru pork barbecue

“This year we decided we would try to do a couple of them because they are really the only source of income that we have,” Hiliary Breadner, president of the Owen Sound Agricultural Society, said Wednesday. “So we decided to do one in June for Father’s Day, and then one again in September on the Friday of what should be the fair, which would be the 10th of September.”

Breadner said this year’s fall fair is still up in the air.

“The fair in person as we know and love is most likely not going to happen, but we still haven’t made that judgment call at this point,” she said, adding that the agricultural society is still working on coming up with the best and safest way to hold something in September.