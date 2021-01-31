Owen Sound-area cross-country ski clubs welcome new members

Rob Gowan
Jan 31, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  6 minute read
Mike and Franziska Edney ski at the Massie trails southeast of Owen Sound on Saturday, January 30, 2021. John Beisel can be seen rounding the bend behind them. Photo by Rob Gowan The Sun Times

If you go down to the woods these days, you are bound to see others, especially if there are cross-country ski trails running among the trees.

The pastime, which has always been popular in the area, is experiencing the COVID-19 surge this winter, with local clubs seeing their memberships balloon.

“Usually we have about 900 members and this year the last time we checked we were up to about 1,300,” Shawn Radcliffe, vice-president of the Bruce Ski Club, said Saturday. “And we also get people doing just the day pass.”

With people being told to remain in their home region’s under a provincial emergency and stay-at-home order and with gyms, arenas, ski hills and other exercise opportunities limited, local cross-country ski and snowshoe trails have been a popular spot for people to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

“There is not a lot that people can do. You can’t go out to the movies, you can’t go to a restaurant, but cross-country skiing is one of those things that is still open,” said Radcliffe. “I also think the lockdown has been going on so long that people are trying to stay active. They are trying to do that more than in previous years.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Bruce Ski Club manages 11 kilometres of classic and skate skiing trails and five kilometres of snowshoe trails at the Sawmill Nordic Centre in Hepworth, and 11.5 kms of classic ski trails at Colpoys near Wiarton. Membership fees go towards maintaining and grooming the trails.

To ensure compliance with COVID-19 regulations, the club has put several health and safety measures in place. Masks or face coverings are mandatory at all times unless physical distancing of two metres can be achieved. People are asked to not visit if sick, to not travel from outside the region to use the trails and to leave immediately after skiing and not visit with others.

Users are also encouraged to visit earlier in the morning or later in the day to avoid busy times. Part of the trails have lighting, while some more experienced skiers use a headlamp.

“Weekends can get pretty busy now and later in the day, but we are also seeing more people skiing early,” said Radcliffe. “Some get there as early as 6 or 7 just to spread it out so they are not near the crowds.”

Changes have also been made onsite, including an additional entrance to the trails, spreading out ski racks, posting signs and closing the warm-up cabin.

Radcliffe said the measures seem to have been working well.

“I think for the most part we haven’t had people coming from very far since the lockdown started,” he said.

And they are happy to see the added interest in the sport.

“We are always trying to get new people into skiing. We have a lot of people whose kids race cross-country skiing or their kids raced when they were in high school,” he said. “It is hard to get people who have never skied to get out there because it can be a little challenging. It is nice to see new people trying it out because it is really good exercise.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

He said it will be interesting to see if the popularity is long term.

“I think once people get into it, once they have the gear and realize how easy it is, they will stick with it,” he said. “It is really not that expensive either, once you have your skis, your poles and warm clothing.”

Chris Hughes, president of the Owen Sound Cross Country Ski Club, said they have also noticed a spike in members.

In a normal year they have about 100 members in their small not-for-profit club that maintains about 10 kms of trails in the Massie Hills Management Area southwest of Owen Sound. But this year close to 250 members have joined the club.

“I think it is by default. Our membership is up significantly,” Hughes said Saturday. “You don’t notice it when you are on the trails because it is 10 kilometres of trail, but certainly in the parking you notice it more.”

COVID-19 measures are in place at Massie as well, including signs asking people to distance from others. Their portable toilets at both ends have been posted as closed. The snowbanks are also widened at the two entrances to the trails by township plows to accommodate the additional vehicles.

Hughes too, is glad to see the increased popularity in the sport. He is seeing more young people doing it.

“Once things open again next year I imagine our numbers will drop, but hopefully it will introduce some people to the sport that wouldn’t have done it otherwise,” said Hughes. “It is a non-profit organization so we are making extra money but it will just go into future equipment purchases.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Mike and Franziska Edney of Owen Sound were out enjoying the Massie trails on a crisp but sunny Saturday afternoon.

Franziska joked that they were out on the trails “mostly because we just can’t eat and watch Netflix” during the lockdown.

The couple have been cross-country skiers for close to 40 years.

“It is just a lot of fun to ski, especially if you really know how to do it,” Mike said. “Lots of people just come out here and shuffle, which is good because it gets you out, but if you know how to kick then it is so much fun.”

Franziska said they have noticed the trails being more popular this year, but they are glad to see the new people out.

“It is a good thing when you see families and kids,” she said. “It is so good because they should learn to ski and have fun and it is a great sport.”

John Beisel, who was also at Massie on Saturday, said the region is blessed with a number of prime cross-country skiing opportunities. Among the trails and clubs the city is centrally located among are the Bruce club trails at Hepworth and Colpoys, the Massie trails, as well as Sauble Ski Club trails at Sauble Beach and the Glenelg Nordic Club trails near Markdale. The clubs often hold exchanges where members can try out each other’s trails throughout the season.

“I always think of Owen Sound like the hub of a wheel, with cross-country skiing all around,” he said.

But one thing that the popularity of the sport has led to is a shortage of skis and equipment. Beisel said he was looking at buying a new set of skis, but can’t find them anywhere.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“You can hardly get new stuff and it is a red-hot market for used stuff too,” Beisel said. “If you have used stuff you can put it on Kijiji or Facebook Marketplace and get more for it. Usually you would just be giving the stuff away.”

Beisel too is hopeful that people continue to ski beyond the COVID winter of 2020-21.

“Once you have got your gear, it is cheap. This is a lot cheaper at skiing at Blue Mountain or playing hockey,” Beisel said. “So the cost benefit for families looking for stuff to do is really good as well.”

Radcliffe and Hughes both agreed that the demand for ski equipment is way up. Radcliffe broke a pole and finding replacements has been impossible. He has also seen and heard of people bringing out their classic skis, including old wooden ones, to use again.

Radcliffe is hopeful for a lengthy season this year. He said the length of the cross-country ski season has varied in recent years with this year starting a bit later as everyone waited for the snow to arrive. More snow is in the forecast for the coming week, which should help build the base, which in turn can extend the season when the temperatures warm.

“I think last year we were skiing to the end of March,” he said.
“This year has been pretty good so far. It hasn’t been the best year for snow, but it has been pretty consistent.”