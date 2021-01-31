Owen Sound-area cross-country ski clubs welcome new members

Article content continued

The Bruce Ski Club manages 11 kilometres of classic and skate skiing trails and five kilometres of snowshoe trails at the Sawmill Nordic Centre in Hepworth, and 11.5 kms of classic ski trails at Colpoys near Wiarton. Membership fees go towards maintaining and grooming the trails.

To ensure compliance with COVID-19 regulations, the club has put several health and safety measures in place. Masks or face coverings are mandatory at all times unless physical distancing of two metres can be achieved. People are asked to not visit if sick, to not travel from outside the region to use the trails and to leave immediately after skiing and not visit with others.

Users are also encouraged to visit earlier in the morning or later in the day to avoid busy times. Part of the trails have lighting, while some more experienced skiers use a headlamp.

“Weekends can get pretty busy now and later in the day, but we are also seeing more people skiing early,” said Radcliffe. “Some get there as early as 6 or 7 just to spread it out so they are not near the crowds.”

Changes have also been made onsite, including an additional entrance to the trails, spreading out ski racks, posting signs and closing the warm-up cabin.

Radcliffe said the measures seem to have been working well.

“I think for the most part we haven’t had people coming from very far since the lockdown started,” he said.

And they are happy to see the added interest in the sport.

“We are always trying to get new people into skiing. We have a lot of people whose kids race cross-country skiing or their kids raced when they were in high school,” he said. “It is hard to get people who have never skied to get out there because it can be a little challenging. It is nice to see new people trying it out because it is really good exercise.”