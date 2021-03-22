Owen Sound budgets $95,000 to help businesses through new CIP

Owen Sound has earmarked $95,000 to fund four grant programs this year in its newly adopted Community Improvement Plan, which is aimed at revitalizing the city.

Financial incentives are available on a first-come, first-served basis to help businesses update facades or improve accessibility and to assist new businesses and start-up companies to set up shop in the city’s downtown. Owners of designated heritage properties can also apply for property tax refunds.

“Our Community Improvement Plan offers great support to new and current business owners through grant programs, such as interior improvements, accessibility, façade improvement and heritage preservation,” said Mayor Ian Boddy.

City council approved the new Community Improvement Plan (CIP) in December. It includes a suite of 12 new and existing grant programs.

Four of the programs are active, with funding set aside, for 2021.