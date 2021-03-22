Owen Sound budgets $95,000 to help businesses through new CIP
Owen Sound has earmarked $95,000 to fund four grant programs this year in its newly adopted Community Improvement Plan, which is aimed at revitalizing the city.
Financial incentives are available on a first-come, first-served basis to help businesses update facades or improve accessibility and to assist new businesses and start-up companies to set up shop in the city’s downtown. Owners of designated heritage properties can also apply for property tax refunds.
“Our Community Improvement Plan offers great support to new and current business owners through grant programs, such as interior improvements, accessibility, façade improvement and heritage preservation,” said Mayor Ian Boddy.
City council approved the new Community Improvement Plan (CIP) in December. It includes a suite of 12 new and existing grant programs.
Four of the programs are active, with funding set aside, for 2021.
They are the facade and structural improvement program, which has helped more than 27 downtown businesses and property owners to improve their storefronts since 2017, and a heritage property tax relief program.
New programs in the CIP include an accessibility improvement grant, which will fund 50 per cent of eligible costs up to $10,000 per applicant, to enhance accessibility features at businesses, such as by installing ramps or accessible doors or creating accessible parking spaces.
A new start-up space leasehold improvement grant program will help entrepreneurs undertake permanent interior improvements to commercial or mixed-use spaces to increase the marketability of the property or unit. The grant will cover 50 per cent of costs, up to $1,500 per applicant.
Council approved $15,000 in funding for the heritage tax relief program in Owen Sound’s 2021 budget, which received final approval in February. The other $80,000 will fund the remaining three programs.
Applications for CIP programs will be accepted until all funding has been distributed.
For more information, visit owensound.ca/planning or contact the city’s planning and heritage division at 519-376-4440 ext. 1250 or planning@owensound.ca.